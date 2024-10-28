HGTV's Erin Napier Proved Her Team Is Like Family With Sweet PSA

One of HGTV's royal families is undeniably the Napiers. Erin Napier and her husband Ben Napier helm the popular show "Home Town," and due to its success, they have starred in many other shows for the network. Of course, Erin admittedly doesn't like the social media hate that comes with starring in "Home Town." Despite that, she tried to use the internet for good and proved the "Home Town" team is like family when she shared a mini profile for a single worker of the show.

Advertisement

In October 2024, Erin shared a selfie on Instagram of herself and Ben with a man named Lohn. "PSA: this is @thatslohn and one of you single girls needs to snatch him up," Erin said in the caption. "He's 27, a rising star on the production team, the hardest worker, he's thoughtful, always the hype man on set making everyone feel good and he loves Jesus. And he's tall! And he's NICE! Come on, internet — make your magic," with a smirking emoji.

Fans clamored in the comments to show their support for Lohn or even throw their hat in the ring. Like a well-intentioned mother or aunt, Erin commented back to some interested women's comments to tag Lohn. She also replied to a fan curious to know more, mentioning things such as the music Lohn likes and his relationship goals. One fan said, "Erin and Ben the best matchmakers on earth lol," with a heart emoji. Erin replied and tagged three people that it seems she helped set up in the past.

Advertisement