Six Times Erin And Ben Napier Revealed Secrets About HGTV's Home Town

Between all the renovation scenes, "Home Town" features plenty of emotional moments — such as a flag ceremony featured in a 2024 episode. One user on X, formerly Twitter, user reached out to the Napiers after watching the poignant scene, wondering how they remained composed on camera: "How were you all not sobbing during the flag ceremony? You had to have cut and gotten yourselves together and started filming again."

Advertisement

In his response, Ben revealed that the scene was just as moving to be a part of as it was to watch. "I've never tried so hard in my life to hold it together. I didn't want to cry and take away from the focus of that moment," he shared. "Glad we got to show that on national television."

In an interview with HGTV, Erin spoke about another moment on set that rattled the couple emotionally — albeit for a much different reason. "My scariest moment was getting a call, that Helen, our 3-year-old daughter at the time, had broken her leg playing at Gold Star Park while we were filming the Rose house reveal on 'Home Town Takeover' in Wetumpka. We had never left in the middle of a scene, much less a reveal," she said. Although Erin and Ben got to step away from the cameras on this occasion, the anecdote goes to show that the couple has to be capable of saving face on set, even when dealing with difficult life events.

Advertisement