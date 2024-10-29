Kerry Washington's Most Candid Comments About Struggling With Body Image

This article includes mentions of disordered eating.

Behind all the strong, formidable characters that Kerry Washington has portrayed on TV is a woman who knows what it's like to go through literal hell. You might not know this about Washington, but she's a notoriously private person who prefers to keep her personal life just that — personal. But, in 2023, the beloved actor went against her own rules and published a memoir, "Thicker Than Water," in which Washington discussed the tragic details of her life that shaped who the "Scandal" star is today.

While speaking to fellow actor Gabrielle Union during her book tour, Washington opened up about something everybody can surely relate to: Body image. She didn't mince her words either, with the TV star explaining how she grew up believing that being thin was the ultimate key to success. "I think this idea of needing to fix myself, needing to be better, needing to be more perfect, those seeds were planted very early," Washington admitted (via People). And sadly, her school years on the Upper East Side of New York City did little to convince her otherwise.

In fact, the people and behaviors to which the actor was exposed during her time there played a huge role in Washington subsequently developing an eating disorder. Appearing on "Good Morning America," in 2023, she explained how her initial criticism of her body inevitably turned into complete self-loathing. "The body dysmorphia, the body hatred, it was beyond my control. It really led me to feeling like, 'I need help from somebody, and something, bigger than me or I'm in trouble because I don't know how to live with this," the "Save the Last Dance" star shared (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

