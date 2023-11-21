Tragic Details About Kerry Washington

The following article contains references to substance use, eating disorders, suicide, racism, and sexual assault.

Though she has enjoyed an illustrious career on both the big and small screens, for many fans, Kerry Washington will forever be immortalized as the indefatigable Olivia Pope. Much of the "Scandal" protagonist's appeal lay in her strength and resilience in the face of stark adversity. Considering the palpable passion with which Washington imbues her performance, it should come as little surprise that the actor herself has had to overcome considerable obstacles behind the scenes.

Like Olivia, Washington is a trailblazer, becoming the first Black woman to lead a prime-time series since the 1970s. But getting to this esteemed position in her career has been no easy feat. Throughout the years, the star has been inundated with tragic setbacks, many of which she divulged in her 2023 memoir, "Thicker Than Water." Some of these misfortunes led to her suffering from imposter syndrome when she became successful. "It's exhausting to walk in the world and feel like your authentic, true self is not acceptable ... to put on a mask, or a façade, in order to maintain appearances," she told The Guardian. "It's stressful. And the more you play those roles that are in contrast to your authenticity, the more unacceptable your true self seems."

Though such hardship could very well have proven impediments to Washington's success, she persevered and has gone on to discuss her struggles in great detail to help others.