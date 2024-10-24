Why Jason Segel Ditched Hollywood At His Professional Peak

For a moment in time, actor Jason Segel was unavoidable in Hollywood. But, at the height of his professional peak, the "How I Met Your Mother" star disappeared completely. Realizing he hadn't had a break in years, Segel decided to move to Ojai, California. In an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" he shared, "I was like 'Oh, I can do whatever I want now, and I'm going to go live in this town. And I never left," (via YouTube).

Advertisement

When the hit show ended, the actor relocated to a charming stone cottage ensconced in a scenic orange grove. Whereas this transition came as a surprise to many fans, it felt like a necessary and natural next step for the "Sky is Everywhere" star. As Segel admitted to the Los Angeles Times, "I had a big, successful TV show and a bunch of hit movies, some of which I had written [...] You're supposed to feel great. And I was really unhappy."

Thus, as the lovable star reasoned, "That's a very scary place to be when everyone's telling you that this is as good as it gets." Instead of wallowing in negativity, Segel took action and made a change.