Royal Author Tina Brown Gives Her Most Brutal Take On Meghan Markle Yet
On October 17, Tina Brown, former editor of Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, joined Janice Min on The Ankler to promote her new Substack, "Fresh Hell." Brown's sit-down with the podcaster turned into a tell-all session where she revealed a shrewd take on Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The journalist is known for her two bestsellers about the royal family, including "The Diana Chronicles" and "The Palace Papers," so she didn't hold back during the lastest episode of The Ankler, boldly voicing her opinion on Markle, who she believes "has the worst judgment in the entire world."
According to Brown, the tragic truth about Markle is that she's "flawless about getting it wrong ... Her issue is that she doesn't listen. She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn't follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately." The esteemed journalist is hardly the only celeb to have publicly bashed Markle, but the royal author backed her claims with some interesting remarks about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
Tina Brown ripped into Meghan Markle and her relationship with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle married into the royal family in 2018, but the couple stepped down from their roles in 2020 following the drama surrounding Markle and the British royals. During the juicy conversation with Janice Min, Tina Brown commented on Markle's influence on Prince Harry, stating that he's "pretty much in the thrall of Meghan."
The concept of the heir and the spare was not lost on Prince Harry, who lived up to his rebellious wild child reputation — to this day, even. "In England, they're going to constantly make a career out of trashing Harry," said Brown. "But actually, the thing about Harry is he's very good at being Prince Harry ... He's so naïve and really unschooled in the ways of the world." The "Vanity Fair Diaries" author adds he's practically a "lamb to the slaughter in this situation."
Brown justified her dramatic claims about Prince Harry's lack of agency by declaring that he was "terribly impressed by Meghan." The journalist told Min: "He thought that she knew all ... And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really." Markle and Prince Harry are in the middle of staging a comeback, but Brown believes that Markle has "run out of road." Brown doesn't know where Markle will end up, but she believes Prince Harry can still redeem himself. "He'll always be the grandson of the Queen and the son of Diana. You can't take that from him, whatever happens."