Royal Author Tina Brown Gives Her Most Brutal Take On Meghan Markle Yet

Meghan Markle married into the royal family in 2018, but the couple stepped down from their roles in 2020 following the drama surrounding Markle and the British royals. During the juicy conversation with Janice Min, Tina Brown commented on Markle's influence on Prince Harry, stating that he's "pretty much in the thrall of Meghan."

The concept of the heir and the spare was not lost on Prince Harry, who lived up to his rebellious wild child reputation — to this day, even. "In England, they're going to constantly make a career out of trashing Harry," said Brown. "But actually, the thing about Harry is he's very good at being Prince Harry ... He's so naïve and really unschooled in the ways of the world." The "Vanity Fair Diaries" author adds he's practically a "lamb to the slaughter in this situation."

Brown justified her dramatic claims about Prince Harry's lack of agency by declaring that he was "terribly impressed by Meghan." The journalist told Min: "He thought that she knew all ... And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really." Markle and Prince Harry are in the middle of staging a comeback, but Brown believes that Markle has "run out of road." Brown doesn't know where Markle will end up, but she believes Prince Harry can still redeem himself. "He'll always be the grandson of the Queen and the son of Diana. You can't take that from him, whatever happens."

