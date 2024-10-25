Inside Dakota Fanning And Denzel Washington's Sweet Age Gap Friendship

Dakota Fanning turned one of her earliest (and arguably best) roles into what has become a lifelong friendship. She was only 9 years old when she co-starred in "Man on Fire" alongside Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. Their characters shared several scenes together as Washington's ex-CIA operative John W. Creasy was tasked with protecting and then rescuing Fanning's Guadalupe Ramos.

Fanning endeared herself to Washington just as her character did to his. As he told IGN upon the film's premiere in 2004, "She's a bright young woman and she's just a joy to be around. You can't not like her." And decades later, that admiration is still mutual. "It's been almost 20 years and I was quite young [in 'Man on Fire'], but that's not an experience that one forgets," Fanning told Entertainment Tonight in August 2023. "He has always been so good to me and kind to me, and I feel such a connection to him because he's known me for so long."

That connection was strengthened by Fanning's friendship with another Washington: Denzel's daughter. "I've obviously known Denzel for a big part of my life, and one of his daughters is one of my closest friends," she said. Fanning met one of Washington's daughters during her time at New York University and that friendship allowed her to stay in touch with the elder Washington.

