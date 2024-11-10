The Unusual Way Sylvester Stallone And Ex Brigitte Nielsen Began Their Romance

The relationship between Stallone and Nielsen burned hot, but that brightness dimmed pretty quickly. It turned out to be another adversity in Sylvester Stallone's life. The two were married in 1985, only months after they met. Irwin Winkler, producer for "Rocky" and Stallone's longtime friend, was quoted as saying "At the time, they were ... very much in love." This didn't last long, as the two fell out and were divorced after only 19 months of marriage. Rumors about the reason for the split flew, ranging from Nielsen allegedly sleeping with her secretary to Nielsen using him to advance her career. All rumors were denied.

When reflecting on her career during an "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" interview, Nielsen said she shouldn't have married Stallone. "If I would go back in time, I shouldn't have married him. And he shouldn't have married me! I don't want to sit here and come across as an angel. I probably was also a pain in the butt at times ... But it really just wasn't for me, and it became very ugly, like some divorces do." Her career never took off, as after their divorce, she was essentially blacklisted in Hollywood thanks to Stallone. Though they have eventually learned to get along, Stallone was so burned by the relationship that he wouldn't remarry until he wed another much younger woman, Jennifer Flavin, in 1997.

