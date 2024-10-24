One Big Thing Is Reportedly Coming Between Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton and goddaughter Miley Cyrus share a very special bond both on and off stage. As Parton explained to "Good Morning America" in 2009, she has known the "Wrecking Ball" singer since she was in diapers: "Her father [Billy Ray Cyrus] is a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, 'You just have to be her godmother,' and I said, 'I accept.' We never did do a big ceremony, but I'm so proud of her, love her and she's just like one of my own." The care and respect these two music titans have for each other is palpable when you watch them perform together but, sadly, one big thing is reportedly coming between Miley and Parton's relationship: Parton's choice to maintain her long-standing friendship with Billy Ray.

A source told In Touch that Parton doesn't condone Billy Ray's poor behavior when it comes to his messy divorce from Johanna "Firerose" Hodges and she "would never support him hurting Miley." However, the source also noted that Parton didn't appear willing to take sides in the dispute between father and daughter: "But she's also not the type to just cut people out. She believes in forgiveness, so as upset as she is with Billy Ray, she's still taking his calls." Apparently, Miley isn't pleased with her godmother's ambivalence, as another source explained: "[Miley is] saying she wants Dolly to ditch Billy Ray too, for her it's a matter of loyalty." Being willing to forgive Billy Ray may be easy for Parton, but given Miley's estrangement from her sometimes controversial father, we aren't surprised by this call for unity.

