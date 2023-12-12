The Ups And Downs Of Miley Cyrus' Relationship With Her Dad, Billy Ray Cyrus

The world was introduced to Miley Cyrus in "Hannah Montana" alongside her real-life dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who portrayed her on-screen father in the series. Throughout the ups and downs of her career, the father-daughter duo seemed to maintain a strong bond, even throughout Miley's controversial moments in the media. When the world was caught off-guard by the former Disney star's risque solo career, Billy Ray defended his daughter's artistry.

But things turned for the worse after Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce. Billy Ray and Tish divorced in April 2022, marking the end of 28 years of marriage. Tensions only heightened after the "Flowers" singer and her father unfollowed each other on Instagram in October 2022, following his engagement to artist Firerose. A source spilled the beans, telling The Sun: "Miley is all about peace, but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated, and they are not on good terms."

While Miley and Billy Ray don't see eye-to-eye as of this writing, her siblings have also reportedly picked sides. Fans noticed that while Miley, Brandi, and Trace Cyrus were all present at Tish's wedding, Noah and Braison Cyrus were nowhere to be found. "Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they're married, but if anything Miley's even more upset," reported OK Magazine. "Noah and Braison are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose. So if forced to choose, they'll take his side."