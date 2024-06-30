The Messiest Moments From Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose's Divorce

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus... I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!" Famous last words from singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who toasted his new marriage to fellow musician Firerose on Instagram the day after their wedding ceremony. Just months later, they would be entwined in a messy divorce.

Advertisement

The couple first met in 2010, when Billy Ray stepped away from the set of "Hannah Montana" for a walk with his dog. Firerose was just coming out of an audition and approached him. It was a strictly platonic move since the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer was already married to longtime wife Tish Cyrus. Billy Ray invited her on set for introductions, and the two kept in touch. When Billy Ray and Tish were in the process of separating in 2020, he turned to songwriting, inviting his friend Firerose to collaborate. Their relationship evolved, and after Billy Ray and Tish's divorce became final, the two were officially married on October 10, 2023.

Although they filled each other's Instagram feeds with couple photos and messages of everlasting love, there were signs that Billy Ray and Firerose's marriage wouldn't last. Their union came to a screeching halt when news broke on June 11, 2024, that Billy Ray had filed for divorce, citing a separation date of May 22. The fact that the marriage only lasted seven months is just the tip of the melting, messy iceberg. Their divorce has been anything but amicable.

Advertisement