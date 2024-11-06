Inside Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson's Tumultuous Relationship

In 2010, young Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson had no idea their lives were about to change. Surely, if someone had told them that, along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik, they were going to form One Direction, the boy band that marked a generation, they wouldn't have believed it. But they did. And that bond intertwined their lives until they ended up becoming brothers. However, Payne and Tomlinson's relationship wasn't always rosy, as they endured ups and downs throughout the years.

Advertisement

In an interview with Hits Radio, Payne offered insight into how they felt about each other when he and Tomlinson first met, acknowledging that they clashed because they both felt they should be the leaders of the band due to their previous experience. However, Payne stressed that he and Tomlinson found a way to make peace for the sake of the rest of the band and that they supported each other when they began their respective solo careers.

In an interview on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Payne shared some additional details about his relationship with Tomlinson during their time as members of One Direction. Payne said he wasn't used to "rowdy guys" when he first joined the group, saying, "Louis was wild. He wanted to be wild. He's got this spirit," while confessing that in the tensest moments between him and Tomlinson, they were close to coming to blows. Tomlinson, for his part, downplayed the matter in an interview with Australian talk show "The Project," highlighting the incredible moments he experienced as a member of One Direction. Payne ended up apologizing for his words, acknowledging that what he said came from the wrong place.

Advertisement