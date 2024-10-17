One Direction Band Members Share Heartbreaking Statement About Liam Payne's Death

Years after splitting up to pursue solo careers, Liam Payne's shocking death brought One Direction back together in a heartbreaking way. Still processing their feelings over the news, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan dusted off their Instagram, which hadn't been used in four years, to honor their partner. "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," they wrote.

They concluded their statement by offering condolences to Payne's loved ones and offering their partner a bittersweet farewell. "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," they added. "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

One Direction hasn't been seen together since their "On the Road" tour, which began on February, 7, 2015, and ended on October, 31, 2015. Afterward, they announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus, which Styles felt was ultimately doing their fans a favor. "If you're shortsighted, you can think, 'Let's just keep touring,' but we all thought too much of the group than to let that happen," Styles told Rolling Stone in 2017. "You realize you're exhausted and you don't want to drain people's belief in you."

