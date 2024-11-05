What Ever Happened To THINgloss After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" has evolved plenty over the years and the show's early episodes offer great insight into what the series and its pitches were like before entrepreneurs had the advantage of learning from past mistakes. One such unsuccessful early pitch was THINgloss.

April Yvette pitched THINgloss as a weight-loss-assisting cosmetic on Season 2, Episode 5. She asked for an $80,000 investment in exchange for a 20% stake in her cosmetic company, which was a large ask for the early days of the show. Yvette looked to add herbs and aromas to a lip gloss that, once inhaled, would help enhance people's moods, and theoretically lower their appetites, helping them lose weight. The sharks were dubious about her pitch as it presented a muddled weight loss remedy message without clinical trials to back up her claims. Yvette's strategy of focusing on sales in India raised the sharks' eyebrows, making them wonder if she was focusing on a foreign market as a way of getting around FDA regulations.

Ultimately, Yvette's sales were not enough for the sharks to look beyond her troublesome pitch and invest in THINgloss. "I think I'm uncomfortable with the sales pitch," Barbara Corcoran remarked before dropping out. "I'm not discouraged at all," Yvette said during the post-pitch interview and pledged to continue THINgloss's mission.