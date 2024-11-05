What Ever Happened To THINgloss After Shark Tank?
"Shark Tank" has evolved plenty over the years and the show's early episodes offer great insight into what the series and its pitches were like before entrepreneurs had the advantage of learning from past mistakes. One such unsuccessful early pitch was THINgloss.
April Yvette pitched THINgloss as a weight-loss-assisting cosmetic on Season 2, Episode 5. She asked for an $80,000 investment in exchange for a 20% stake in her cosmetic company, which was a large ask for the early days of the show. Yvette looked to add herbs and aromas to a lip gloss that, once inhaled, would help enhance people's moods, and theoretically lower their appetites, helping them lose weight. The sharks were dubious about her pitch as it presented a muddled weight loss remedy message without clinical trials to back up her claims. Yvette's strategy of focusing on sales in India raised the sharks' eyebrows, making them wonder if she was focusing on a foreign market as a way of getting around FDA regulations.
Ultimately, Yvette's sales were not enough for the sharks to look beyond her troublesome pitch and invest in THINgloss. "I think I'm uncomfortable with the sales pitch," Barbara Corcoran remarked before dropping out. "I'm not discouraged at all," Yvette said during the post-pitch interview and pledged to continue THINgloss's mission.
From THINgloss to motivational speaking
While April Yvette's pitch didn't land her a shark, it did land her sales. According to Shark Tank Recap, Yvette reached her $1 million sales goal. The episode undoubtedly gave her a much-needed boost, as at the time of her filming she had only sold $18,000 in 2010. However, Yvette ultimately sold out of THINgloss and decided to shutter her business in 2012. "I'm currently exploring what I will be doing next in my career. Stay tuned! It's an exciting time. It was an amazing experience to appear on 'Shark Tank' TV show," she wrote on her Facebook page in 2016.
After closing THINgloss, Yvette pivoted to become a motivational speaker and sales consultant. According to Yvette's Facebook, she helps "high-achieving, purpose-driven entrepreneurs, experts, [and] speakers become a recognized authority in their industry and build a highly profitable business as a thought leader and speaker." Yvette's main focus at the moment is her podcast, which can be found on YouTube. She aims to help others become their best selves, achieve their dreams, and overcome challenges. While she might not have found continued success with THINgloss, Yvette has created an impressive career for herself beyond her initial "Shark Tank" pitch.