A Look Back At Kristen Bell's College Fling With Matthew Morrison

Though Kristen Bell and Matthew Morrison appeared to be star-crossed lovers in their youth, their paths ultimately led them down "new directions."

Bell met the "Armchair Expert" Dax Shepard back in 2007, and they were engaged by 2009. Their relationship wasn't always smooth sailing, though. Shepard, who is open about his past struggles with addiction, spoke with Drew Barrymore about how his wild past almost ended their relationship. "I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about." Ultimately, the couple was able to crawl out of that tough spot and were married in 2013 and now share two kids: Lincoln and Delta. The secret sauce to keeping their romance alive? Couple's therapy. In an interview with People, Bell detailed, "We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Morrison met "Divergent" actress and model Renee Puente at a Grammys party in 2011. Morrison popped the question in 2013, and, in 2014, they were wed in Maui, a place that holds a great deal of sentiment for each of them. Puente was born in Hawaii, and Morrison specified the night they met to the New York Post, "I heard her speaking pidgin — Hawaiian slang. I sang backup for a guy named Don Ho in high school, and spent summers in Hawaii. So when I heard her speak, I said, 'How is it, sistah?' and she laughed. The rest is history." The couple share two kids together: Revel and Phoenix