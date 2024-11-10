A Look Back At Kristen Bell's College Fling With Matthew Morrison
You may know Kristen Bell as Eleanor from the sitcom "The Good Place", and Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester from "Glee," but the unlikely duo has more in common than starring in beloved comedies. The two
Bell attended the NYU Tisch School of the Arts from 1998 until 2001 when she left school to perform in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" on Broadway. Similarly, Morrison attended NYU Tisch around the same time before he dropped out after being cast in "Footloose" on Broadway.
The pair clearly have a lot in common, which makes Bell's admission to Us Weekly in 2010 that the two crossed paths briefly during their overlapping years in undergrad pleasantly predictable. "We actually dated very briefly," she said. Though their relationship was short-lived, Bell could not be happier with Morrison finding success on "Glee". When asked about the Fox musical series, Bell answered, "I'll have to say maybe Matt Morrison is my favorite part of 'Glee' for various reasons."
Kristen Bell and Matthew Morrison are both happily married
Though Kristen Bell and Matthew Morrison appeared to be star-crossed lovers in their youth, their paths ultimately led them down "new directions."
Bell met the "Armchair Expert" Dax Shepard back in 2007, and they were engaged by 2009. Their relationship wasn't always smooth sailing, though. Shepard, who is open about his past struggles with addiction, spoke with Drew Barrymore about how his wild past almost ended their relationship. "I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about." Ultimately, the couple was able to crawl out of that tough spot and were married in 2013 and now share two kids: Lincoln and Delta. The secret sauce to keeping their romance alive? Couple's therapy. In an interview with People, Bell detailed, "We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories."
Meanwhile, Morrison met "Divergent" actress and model Renee Puente at a Grammys party in 2011. Morrison popped the question in 2013, and, in 2014, they were wed in Maui, a place that holds a great deal of sentiment for each of them. Puente was born in Hawaii, and Morrison specified the night they met to the New York Post, "I heard her speaking pidgin — Hawaiian slang. I sang backup for a guy named Don Ho in high school, and spent summers in Hawaii. So when I heard her speak, I said, 'How is it, sistah?' and she laughed. The rest is history." The couple share two kids together: Revel and Phoenix