The Most Famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models Of All Time

Tyra Banks has built a legendary career for herself as a supermodel, TV personality, actor, and producer, with her status as one of the original Victoria's Secret Angels ranking as just one of many great accomplishments in her long-running career. The California native made her Paris runway debut shortly after graduating high school, going on to pose for publications like Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue Spain while becoming the face of the cosmetics brand CoverGirl in 1993. Banks has discussed her experience of being one of the first Black supermodels, with the young talent making history on the covers of GQ, Sports Illustrated, and Victoria's Secret in the late '90s.

The concept of the Victoria's Secret Angel came to life in 1997 when the brand released an "Angel" collection of underwear, with Banks appearing alongside Helena Christensen, Karen Mulder, Daniela Peštová, and Stephanie Seymour in a TV ad that styled them in lingerie and wings. The concept was soon integrated into the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which had debuted in 1995, with Banks sporting the first pair of wings on the VS runway in 1997 after officially signing on as the first Black Angel. She maintained this title until 2005, when she retired from modeling to pursue other ventures, including hosting her own talk show, "The Tyra Banks Show," and modeling competition series, "America's Next Top Model."

While Banks told Harper's Bazaar that she felt initially she needed to retire from modeling to be respected, the celebrity was excited for her return to the runway for the Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show. "I feel very excited and fortunate to come back and celebrate all of myself and not feel like I have to cut off a piece to be taken seriously," she said.