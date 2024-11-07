Maggie Smith Was Absolutely Gorgeous When She Was Younger

Dame Maggie Smith had a long and storied career. Smith's fame and success grew over time, with many fans knowing her best for her later roles in "Downton Abbey" and the Harry Potter franchise. As a result, when Smith died in September 2024 at age 89, people were less aware of her remarkable onstage presence during her early career. Smith got her start on TV in a 1955 episode of "BBC Sunday-Night Theater," and had a six-month run on Broadway in "New Faces of 1956." Shockingly, Smith's family had doubts about her career success. "My grandmother . . . said to my mother that she couldn't let me go on the stage," Smith recalled to "CBS Sunday Morning." "She said, 'you can't let her, not with a face like that.'" Luckily, Smith took the remark as a challenge, and it led to a career that lasted 68 years. While beauty is highly subjective, it's hard to comprehend her grandma's perspective. Judging by Smith's early career photos, she was strikingly beautiful.

Smith was stunning on and off stage and screen, as demonstrated by numerous glimpses of her life in the late '50s and early '60s. For instance, photos of the actor from the 1962 and 1963 Evening Standard Theatre Awards show Smith looking glamorous in long gowns, her hair pulled into a sophisticated updo. Beyond that, her eyes captivate and hold the viewer's attention. Similarly, in a 1970 photo of Smith her son, Chris Larkin, Smith's beaming smile is particularly charming.