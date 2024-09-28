Maggie Smith's Contentious Relationship With Laurence Olivier, Explained

With the heartbreaking death of Dame Maggie Smith just short of her 90th birthday, the entertainment world lost one of its true greats. Even King Charles III took a moment from his busy schedule to share his and Queen Camilla's sorrow on the official royal family's Instagram Stories, calling her "a national treasure" and praising "her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage." (His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, would agree. Maggie Smith had close ties to the royal family; the queen not only gave Smith her Dame title, but also made her a member of the elite Royal Order of the Companions of Honour in 2014.)

Best known for her roles in the "Harry Potter" film series and as the Dowager Countess of Grantham in "Downton Abbey," Smith was also an accomplished stage actor who appeared over the years with Michael Gambon, Derek Jacobi, Anthony Hopkins, Ian McKellen, Lynn Redgrave, and other distinguished performers. But her most memorable pairing was with another theatrical legend, Sir Laurence Olivier, who was her sparring partner as well as her co-star. In 1963, Olivier invited Smith to play Desdemona to his Othello in an acclaimed production of the Shakespeare drama at the National Theatre. It was a brilliant piece of casting, but working with Olivier was, to say the least, challenging. To start, Olivier insisted on wearing blackface for the role, which was considered controversial even then. Both Smith and the actor playing Iago were put off by having to see their colleague in the dark makeup.

