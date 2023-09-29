What We Know About Elon Musk & Kanye West's Unlikely Friendship

In the celebrity world, it appears that no friendships are off-limits. From entertainment to sports, stars across Hollywood have always found a way to intermingle –- just take the surprising friendship between Bette Midler and 50 Cent or the unlikely closeness of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. But none of these pairings can compare to the most surprising duo of all: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Elon Musk.

Many might wonder what these two could possibly have in common, besides having Twitter fingers. Ye is a famed rapper, whose image has been tainted over the years by various problematic actions. His failed presidential run, close relationship with Donald Trump, and offensive spiels have all ostracized Ye from Hollywood. And of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian ranked as one of the most high-profile relationships for years.

Musk is a South African tech billionaire whose companies include Tesla, SpaceX, and X, formerly known as Twitter. According to Bloomberg, he is the richest man in the world –- but money can't buy likability. Musk is often the target of jokes on his own social media app and is widely disliked by many due to his problematic takes. Beyond being famed controversial figures, there is more to Ye and Musk's bromance than meets the eye.