Michelle Obama's Ballot Selfie Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has officially cast her vote. Michelle and her hubby, former President Barack Obama, have been campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris. So, when Michelle took to Instagram to show off her mail-in ballot, we can all assume she was thrilled to cast her vote for Harris. Yet, it seems that in her post, Michelle stole the spotlight from the candidates.

Michelle looked radiant in the photo she posted to Instagram on October 24, flashing a big grin in a green sweater set and high ponytail. She began her caption, "I voted by mail! With Election Day being less than two weeks away, have you voted yet?" Encouraging folks to get out and vote early is certainly a worthy cause, and Michelle's voice has quite a big impact. According to a July 2024 Reuters/Ipsos poll, Michelle was the only hypothetical Democratic candidate listed that was considered more favorable than former President Donald Trump among registered voters. 50% of registered voters polled said they would vote for Michelle for president. So, it's safe to say that who she's voting for matters. But, it seems that how she looked in her "I voted" photo is what got the public talking the most. The photo was posted to Reddit's r/pics subreddit and earned 60,000 upvotes in just 15 hours. The comment section was full of folks mentioning just how amazing the 60-year-old is looking these days.

