What JD Vance's Bond With His Wife Usha Is Really Like, According To Their Former Classmates

J.D. Vance and Usha's relationship has already experienced a number of stress tests, which fueled rumors of an impending divorce. In 2021, J.D. created a phrase that went on to become co-opted by the likes of Taylor Swift. "We're effectively run in this country via the Democrats ... by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made," he told Fox News. The ensuing backlash resulted in Usha appearing back on Fox News to do damage control, reframing the comment as a reference to the difficulties of being a parent in America. "Let's try and look at the real conversation he's trying to have ... What can we do to make it easier to live in 2024," she said.

They've also received attention for being a biracial couple, with J.D. being white and Usha being of Indian heritage. "When J.D. met me, he approached our differences with curiosity and enthusiasm," Usha said at the Republican National Convention. "He wanted to know everything about me, where I came from, what my life had been like." But that curiosity has come under scrutiny, with J.D. being accused of poorly defending Usha against racist remarks.

In response to Donald Trump sitting down with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who implied that it was improper for Vance to have a non-white wife, J.D. defended the former president. "The one thing I like about Donald Trump is he actually will talk to anybody, but just because you talk to somebody doesn't mean you endorse their views," he said during an ABC News interview. He later backtracked the both-sides answer by saying, "If they want to attack me, or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me, but don't attack my wife — she's out of your league."

