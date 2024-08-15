Strange Things About JD And Usha Vance's Marriage

On July 15, 2024, Donald Trump announced his running mate for the 2024 ticket. He selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance for the position, announcing on his proprietary social media website Truth Social, "As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" (via ABC News).

Advertisement

As the country barreled toward Election Day, commentators and fellow politicians alike examined Vance's record, elevating the freshman senator to the national spotlight in a way very few people ever are. That's meant a lot of attention paid to his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," and to his tendency to make controversial political statements that have given him somewhat of a reputation as "weird."

It's not just the nominee's own history that's been described that way, however. Much attention has also been paid to his wife, Usha Vance, and the way the couple's relationship might inform his politics. Usha's style choices have been contrasted with those of the flashier Trump women; her history as a clerk for controversial Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been examined; and above all, people have begun to dig into the way the couple's rise through the political ranks appears to have required some major concessions on both sides. As a result, and as the political campaign heats up, several strange things about J.D. and Usha Vance's marriage have emerged.

Advertisement