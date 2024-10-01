Are JD And Usha Vance Getting A Divorce? Inside The Rumors

If you ever need proof that the internet, for better or worse, lives up to its "information superhighway" moniker, look no further than the social media rumor mill. Misinformation spreads like wildfire as users post and re-post it without verifying all of the facts. For example, it's nearly impossible to follow political news without seeing a story about Donald Trump's VP pick, JD Vance, but rumors surfaced that suggested all was not well in the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's personal life. In late September 2024, a creator posted a TikTok explaining that the VP hopeful's wife, Usha Vance, had filed for divorce.

Like most sensational stories, this divorce rumor gained traction on its original platform and made its way to X, formerly Twitter. Several netizens tweeted about the supposed news, such as one user who said: "I'm seeing a lot of traffic on TikTok that Usha Vance is in the process of filing for divorce against JD. No idea of that's true, but it would be kinda wild as an October surprise."

However, the original poster of this rumor debunked it immediately. Toward the end of the clip, she says: "See how easy it is to make up stories 24 hours before the [vice] presidential debate? You know how many people watch about five to 10 seconds of a TikTok and scroll on, and never search?" Based on the credence some people gave this rumor, she clearly proved her point about how easily rumors can spread. Luckily for JD, Usha appears to have no interest in putting an end to their long-standing marriage.

