The Adorable Activity Taylor Swift Does With Brittany Mahomes' Oldest Child
Taylor Swift is known all too well for her baking, and it's become a way for her to bond with a younger generation. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reports that the global superstar has been baking with his oldest daughter, Sterling Sky. On a podcast episode for "The Drive," Mahomes explained that his daughter, whom he shares with his wife Brittany Mahomes, has become acquainted with the pop star since she began dating his teammate Travis Kelce in 2023.
"She's never baked anything specifically for me, but she's made different treats that have been around my house, like muffins and donuts and stuff like that," Patrick said. "Sterling's a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes. I'm not going to say I don't eat them. So, it is good, as everybody's talked about, and she's great as far as it comes to baking."
Swift's new WAG lifestyle and initiation into the Chiefs' VIP box has meant the team is a frequent recipient of her baking hobby. In March 2024, she made Pop-Tarts for the team's offensive linemen, which isn't the first time she's contributed a sweet treat to a Chiefs gameday celebration.
Baking has long been one of Taylor Swift's famous hobbies
Despite being arguably the most famous person in the world, Taylor Swift has built her persona on relatability. Her down-to-earth quirks are part of her immense appeal — baking among them. The "Shake It Off" singer is a fan of the "Barefoot Contessa" and the "Great British Bake Off." She's been sharing her culinary creations on Instagram and with famous friends since early in her career.
During Swift's "Speak Now" era, she commemorated the release of her Wonderstruck perfume with a cake decorated to resemble the purple bottle. And she recreated Ina Garten's iconic American Flag cake with her squad of famous friends for a Fourth of July celebration. She also offered homemade dark chocolate peppermint cookies to the fans who attended her secret preview listening sessions for her "1989" album.
Perhaps most famous are her signature Christmas chai cookies — a twist on a 2009 Joy Wilson recipe. Swift even shared a handwritten recipe on Tumblr in 2014, which has since been uploaded to Reddit, which explains how to accent a classic sugar cookie with warm spices and a nutmeg glaze.