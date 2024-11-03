The Adorable Activity Taylor Swift Does With Brittany Mahomes' Oldest Child

Taylor Swift is known all too well for her baking, and it's become a way for her to bond with a younger generation. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reports that the global superstar has been baking with his oldest daughter, Sterling Sky. On a podcast episode for "The Drive," Mahomes explained that his daughter, whom he shares with his wife Brittany Mahomes, has become acquainted with the pop star since she began dating his teammate Travis Kelce in 2023.

"She's never baked anything specifically for me, but she's made different treats that have been around my house, like muffins and donuts and stuff like that," Patrick said. "Sterling's a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes. I'm not going to say I don't eat them. So, it is good, as everybody's talked about, and she's great as far as it comes to baking."

Swift's new WAG lifestyle and initiation into the Chiefs' VIP box has meant the team is a frequent recipient of her baking hobby. In March 2024, she made Pop-Tarts for the team's offensive linemen, which isn't the first time she's contributed a sweet treat to a Chiefs gameday celebration.