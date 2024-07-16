10 Ways Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce Is Different Than All Her Others

Almost from the very first moment Taylor Swift was rumored to be dating Travis Kelce, Swifties felt something new in the air. There are countless threads on various Swift-related Reddit pages about what makes this particular relationship unlike all of her other ones. On a thread called "Why is this one different?", in a subreddit called r/TaylorAndTravis, one fan speculated, "Because he is different. In their pics Travis is protective & loving towards Taylor in the way he holds her hand in both of his, opens doors, etc." They added, "I think they share the same values."

It's not just fans who say that Swift and Kelce are an unusual couple in the "Blank Space" singer's long list of lovers. Sources suggested to People in July 2024 that the relationship feels new and exciting to Swift and Kelce, too. "They really are very, very happy together. They're very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them," a source said. In fact, the insider speculated that the reason is because the two are alike. "They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do," the source said, "whether it's with career, family or friends."

Let's take a detailed look into more ways Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is different than all her others.

