Matthew Perry's Mom Shares The Four Haunting Words He Said To Her Shortly Before Tragic Death

"Friends" star and addiction recovery advocate Matthew Perry's sudden death in 2023 rocked the world and left his loved ones and fans heartbroken. A year later, his mother has given her first major televised interview since his passing, and she shared some weighty insight about the end of his life. Hearing the late star's final words to her is sure to shock his fans while bringing comfort to the many people who are still coming to terms with the devastating loss.

Advertisement

Perry's mother Suzanne Morrison sat down with "Today" for an interview scheduled to air on October 28. In a preview for the upcoming interview that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Morrison recalls an odd conversation she had with her son just before he died at the age of 54 from drowning after taking ketamine. She said, looking back, her son seemed to be more affectionate and expressive of his feelings in the time before his death. "He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when ... he came up to me, and he said, 'I love you so much, and I'm so happy to be with you now," she recalled.

In an exclusive interview with TODAY's @SavannahGuthrie, Matthew Perry's mom Suzanne Morrison recounted the tender moments she had with her son before his death. Watch the full conversation on Monday, October 28 on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/Ce8uPggN9f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 25, 2024

Advertisement

However, what he said next, was particularly noteworthy knowing what was to come, and Morrison says it gave her pause, even then. According to Morrison, "He said, 'I'm not frightened anymore,' and it worried me."