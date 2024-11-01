The NSYNC Member Who's Related To Britney Spears
An exciting revelation thrilled pop fans, especially those with an affinity for early 2000s pop culture. In an unexpected twist, Lance Bass, a member of the iconic boy band NSYNC, is related to none other than Britney Spears. Bass and Spears both catapulted to fame in the late '90s, and Bass has always considered Spears to be like family. Little did he know, she is actually his cousin.
In Nov. 2021, Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, were featured on Ancestry's "2 Lies & A Leaf" YouTube series, where they made a shocking discovery. Given the options of Faith Hill, Britney Spears, or Elvis Presley, the host asked Bass which star he is related to. "Wait, so that means I'm related to one of these?" asked Bass, shocked. "I really hope it's Britney, but there's no way."
Bass guessed Elvis, but when it was revealed that it's actually Britney, he couldn't believe it. "Are you kidding me?" asked the former NSYNC member. "That is so crazy though, 'cause I mean, I feel like she's my little sister, and this whole time she's been my little cousin."
Britney Spears shares photos with Lance Bass's twin children
The relationship between Britney Spears and Lance Bass has only grown stronger since it was revealed that they are related to one another. Spears even shared photos of the pop star meeting Bass's twin children in July 2023.
"I'm a new auntie for Lance's babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!" she captioned a post on X, formerly Twitter. Spears is pictured holding Bass's daughter, Violet, while he holds his son, Alexander. The two swapped children for a second photo, and Spears's ex-husband, Sam Asghari, is seen posing with the distant cousins.
Bass and Turchin welcomed the twins via surrogate in Oct. 2021 making them 20 months old at the time of the photo. The Spears/Bass family tree had continued growing, and it seems as though it was always meant to be.