The NSYNC Member Who's Related To Britney Spears

An exciting revelation thrilled pop fans, especially those with an affinity for early 2000s pop culture. In an unexpected twist, Lance Bass, a member of the iconic boy band NSYNC, is related to none other than Britney Spears. Bass and Spears both catapulted to fame in the late '90s, and Bass has always considered Spears to be like family. Little did he know, she is actually his cousin.

In Nov. 2021, Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, were featured on Ancestry's "2 Lies & A Leaf" YouTube series, where they made a shocking discovery. Given the options of Faith Hill, Britney Spears, or Elvis Presley, the host asked Bass which star he is related to. "Wait, so that means I'm related to one of these?" asked Bass, shocked. "I really hope it's Britney, but there's no way."

Bass guessed Elvis, but when it was revealed that it's actually Britney, he couldn't believe it. "Are you kidding me?" asked the former NSYNC member. "That is so crazy though, 'cause I mean, I feel like she's my little sister, and this whole time she's been my little cousin."