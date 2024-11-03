How Jim Carrey's Daughter Jane Really Felt About Growing Up With A Famous Dad

Funnyman Jim Carrey has been making audiences laugh for decades — and that audience includes his only child, Jane Carrey, whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Womer. Jane, who grew up to be a singer, appeared on "American Idol," and shared during her audition for the show what it was like being the daughter of a celebrity.

"It was definitely fun growing up with him as a father, he's not the most extravagant celebrity so it's been fairly normal," she said (apparently Carrey's staggering net worth didn't mean much). She also confessed how tough it can be to grow up in someone else's shadow when you're trying to carve out your own identity separate from your lineage. Jane touched on the positives and negatives of being a nepo baby. "The last name definitely helps and hurts, I feel like there's kind of this pressure to maybe be better, because if I make it somewhere, I run the risk of people saying 'Oh you only got there because of this.'"

After she made it past the first round of "American Idol," Jane immediately called her dad to tell him the good news. "I can't wait for the world to understand what [Jane] has inside her," Jim said on speakerphone. Jane had the biggest smile on her face the entire time.

