What Do Kamala Harris' Stepchildren Call Her?
Vice President Kamala Harris has earned many titles throughout her distinguished career — from District Attorney to Senator to becoming the first female Vice President of the United States, Harris has made a career out of making history. But behind the scenes, she holds another cherished title that reflects her family life: stepmother. When Harris married attorney Doug Emhoff in 2014, she became an integral part of his family, which includes his two children, Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff, from a previous marriage.
Harris, who does not have biological children of her own, explained in a deeply personal essay in Elle that she stepped into her role with ease and warmth, blending her public persona with the private joys of stepmotherhood. From day one, she embraced her relationship with her stepchildren, choosing to focus on creating a loving and supportive environment. Her connection with her stepchildren is so meaningful that even in the face of public scrutiny from Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance, she proudly highlights their bond. Harris has consistently shown that family isn't limited by biology, but by the love and care you invest.
At home, she's just Momala
While Kamala Harris may be Vice President to the world, at home, she's affectionately known as "Momala" by her stepchildren, according to her touching Mother's Day tribute in Elle. "When Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn't like the term 'stepmom.' Instead they came up with the name "Momala," she explained. Rather than stepping into the rigid role of a stepmother, Harris seemingly embraced a loving, supportive dynamic that allowed their relationship to blossom naturally.
Despite her busy life in politics, Harris remains deeply committed to her family. In a public statement to NBC, Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, praised Harris for her co-parenting style. "Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it," she said.
The family dynamic has remained strong, built on mutual respect and open communication between all parties. Ella Emhoff praised the dynamic and shared the value of leading by example in an interview with The New York Times. "And I think it is a good model to show that you can have this and this isn't weird. Like it's not weird to be friends or have a good relationship with your ex. It's actually very healthy," she said, celebrating her beautifully blended family.