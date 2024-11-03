What Do Kamala Harris' Stepchildren Call Her?

While Kamala Harris may be Vice President to the world, at home, she's affectionately known as "Momala" by her stepchildren, according to her touching Mother's Day tribute in Elle. "When Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn't like the term 'stepmom.' Instead they came up with the name "Momala," she explained. Rather than stepping into the rigid role of a stepmother, Harris seemingly embraced a loving, supportive dynamic that allowed their relationship to blossom naturally.

Despite her busy life in politics, Harris remains deeply committed to her family. In a public statement to NBC, Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, praised Harris for her co-parenting style. "Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it," she said.

The family dynamic has remained strong, built on mutual respect and open communication between all parties. Ella Emhoff praised the dynamic and shared the value of leading by example in an interview with The New York Times. "And I think it is a good model to show that you can have this and this isn't weird. Like it's not weird to be friends or have a good relationship with your ex. It's actually very healthy," she said, celebrating her beautifully blended family.

