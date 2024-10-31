Travis Barker's Kids Live A Lavish Life

Travis Barker is worth a lot of money. He's been playing the drums for Blink-182 for decades now, and he's certainly earned the means to live a rockstar lifestyle. He travels, wears designer clothing, attends events like the Met Gala with his wife, and drops crazy amounts of cash on drum kits. But Travis isn't stingy, and he allows his children to live like rockstars, too. And ever since Travis Barker began his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, the two have been able to pool their resources to live an even larger life with their combined seven kids.

Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share daughter Alabama Barker, who was born in 2005, and son Landon Barker, who was born in 2003. The drummer is also the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya. Travis and third wife Kourtney welcomed their son Rocky Barker in 2023. The year prior, Travis also became a stepdad to Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick when he tied the knot with their mom.

Even before their dad remarried, the Barker kids have long had insane places to call home and access to wildly expensive items and exclusive events. And now that they're related to the Kardashians, they've got even more connections to other rich and powerful people, meaning further access to other wildly expensive items and more exclusive events. From the outside, being a member of their family looks pretty nice. Take a closer look inside the incredibly lavish life of Travis Barker's children.

