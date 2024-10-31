Travis Barker's Kids Live A Lavish Life
Travis Barker is worth a lot of money. He's been playing the drums for Blink-182 for decades now, and he's certainly earned the means to live a rockstar lifestyle. He travels, wears designer clothing, attends events like the Met Gala with his wife, and drops crazy amounts of cash on drum kits. But Travis isn't stingy, and he allows his children to live like rockstars, too. And ever since Travis Barker began his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, the two have been able to pool their resources to live an even larger life with their combined seven kids.
Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler share daughter Alabama Barker, who was born in 2005, and son Landon Barker, who was born in 2003. The drummer is also the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya. Travis and third wife Kourtney welcomed their son Rocky Barker in 2023. The year prior, Travis also became a stepdad to Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick when he tied the knot with their mom.
Even before their dad remarried, the Barker kids have long had insane places to call home and access to wildly expensive items and exclusive events. And now that they're related to the Kardashians, they've got even more connections to other rich and powerful people, meaning further access to other wildly expensive items and more exclusive events. From the outside, being a member of their family looks pretty nice. Take a closer look inside the incredibly lavish life of Travis Barker's children.
Travis Barker's kids live in a beautiful California mansion
The Barker family has called California home for years. The house that Travis Barker lives at with his children and wife, the stunning Kourtney Kardashian Barker, has been in his name since the mid 2000s, and after 15 years of ownership, the drummer decided to remodel. "I've had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney's kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life. I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories," Travis told Architectural Digest. But just because the home no longer exudes a typical rockstar vibe doesn't mean it's not luxurious. The California mansion features an enormous kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, multiple spacious sitting areas, and a gorgeous backyard replete with an in-ground pool and a built-in outdoor fireplace. Not a bad place for Travis' kids to live.
Certain features of the Barker home are very plain signals of wealth, but others are a little more inconspicuous, like Travis' artwork. The rockstar has quite a few pieces from Raymond Pettibon, a modern artist whose work hangs in revered places like the MoMA. His work varies in price, but what each piece has in common is that it's not cheap. Pettibon once had a piece sell at an auction for $3.4 million. Travis also owns a piece by famed artist Andy Warhol, which had to have been a major purchase.
He buys his kids expensive cars
Travis Barker's kids don't have to ride around in used cars or modest "starter" vehicles. They don't settle for anything less than brand new luxury. For Christmas in 2023, Travis bought Landon Barker and Alabama Barker each their own Mercedes G Wagon. These notoriously expensive cars start at around $150,000, making it at least a $300,000 holiday for the Barker family. The kids, understandably, were psyched about their gifts. Alabama posted photos of her new ride to Instagram, excitedly thanking her father. The gift could've been inspired by Travis' own affinity for the car. "One car that is a lot of fun is the Mercedes G-Wagon 4x4 Squared," Travis told Men's Journal. "That's one of my favorites and I'll probably never give up. It's a special vehicle."
And Travis knows the feeling. Just a couple of years prior, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis's then-fiance, purchased him an '80s Buick GNX, reportedly worth $206,000, for his 46th birthday. "When your dream girl gets you your dream car," Travis said on Instagram. The Buick is just one in a long list of cars that Travis and his family have access to. The rockstar also owns a Cadillac Escalade and a Rolls Royce Cullinan, among others. But don't expect him to keep the same line-up of cars forever. "I had 16 at the beginning of [2019] and I was just in a place where some of the cars — I felt I already had my time with them," Travis said of offloading some of his vehicles.
Travis Barker's kids take lavish vacations
Travis Barker's family knows how to travel. In early 2021, Travis and Kourtney Kardashian Barker took their children to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a trip just after the parents got engaged. The family stayed at a stunning resort, spent time on the beach and by the pool, and went horseback riding. In 2023, the family went on a beach vacation to the Bahamas. Activities included swimming in the ocean, fishing on a boat, and riding bikes.
The Barkers have also spent plenty of time in Italy. Those trips have included days spent on yachts, glamorous nights out, and shopping for designer items. Perhaps the family's most expensive trip to Italy was for Kourtney and Travis' nuptials. The two tied the knot in 2022, and from what we know about Kourtney and Travis' wedding, it was an incredibly luxurious affair. Travis' kids, of course, were part of the festivities, and they got to enjoy the musical stylings of Andrea Bocelli, a couple of days spent on a yacht, and outfits designed by Dolce & Gabbana. When it was all said and done, sources estimated the wedding cost the Barkers $3.5 million. Not the typical family vacation, but certainly a sign of extreme wealth. And at the end of it, the family was united. "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing," Kourtney said on an episode of "The Kardashians," as reported by People.
The Barker family flies private
In 2008, Travis Barker was injured in a horrific plane crash that killed four other passengers. For years afterward, Travis, understandably, abstained from flying. But after beginning a romantic relationship with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis felt comfortable getting on a plane again. "I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us," Travis said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Now that Travis and his children are flying, they're going all out and flying on private jets. And the family is very open about their preferred mode of transportation. In April of 2024, Alabama Barker posted a photo to social media of herself in front of a jet, and Travis has shared multiple photos of his family aboard swanky aircrafts.
Travis is spending lots of money for his family to fly private. In 2024, he and Kourtney were spotted with their youngest, Rocky Barker, in Sydney, Australia disembarking from their private jet. On the low end, a private flight costs about $3,500 per hour. Assuming Travis, Kourtney, and Rocky were flying from Los Angeles to Sydney, their flight cost at least $52,000. And that's just one way. It was likely even higher, though, as most footage of Travis, Kourtney, and their family on private jets shows roomy aircrafts, which cost more per hour. To get the Barker clan to and from Italy for Travis and Kourtney's wedding, sources estimate the rockstar and his wife spent around $880,000.
Alabama Barker wears designer accessories
Alabama Barker has had quite the style evolution. These days, only a multimillionaire has what it takes to purchase a gift up to Alabama's standards, particularly when it comes to accessories. For Christmas in 2023, Barker received a Cartier watch reportedly worth $4,000 from her step-grandmother, Kris Jenner, as well as an Hermès Birkin bag presumed to be worth anywhere from $25,000 to $35,000 (it's unclear who gave Barker the Birkin, but it's safe to assume that all the adults she'd spend Christmas with are multimillionaires). Barker added the Birkin to her collection of high-priced handbags — Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Prada are all names that can be found in her closet.
It seems that Barker may need to be more careful with some of her accessories, though. In early 2024, the rockstar daughter posted a PSA to her Instagram Story after two of her luxury watches were stolen. "Whoever took my patek and Cartier watch out of the fat burger bathroom a day ago in Burbank I have a reward for you. Please give it back," Barker said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "My heart is broken. Bring it back to me!!!" she added. Barker lost out on an estimated $200,000 in jewelry that evening, and it seems that she didn't get the pieces back. The young star took to social media at some point after the incident and shared that she had purchased another Patek piece as a replacement, but that piece, as well as a necklace, were both stolen by someone she invited to her home.
Landon Barker wears designer
Landon Barker has grown up right before our eyes, and now he's a style icon in the making. "As I got a little bit older, I started experimenting with fashion and looking into stuff that I really liked," Barker told Flaunt of his love for clothes. Barker has modeled for ad campaigns and on the runway, quickly increasing his fashion capital. The son of a rockstar, Barker has his own taste — he'll wear whatever he wants. "However you want to express yourself, you should. I paint my nails. I wear glittery shirts. When I get dressed every day, I don't have guidelines," he told Teen Vogue. Barker's taste can be expensive. He has been seen in pieces from Zankov and Dolce & Gabbana, and in 2024, the young star was spotted wearing a vintage Raf Simons bomber jacket worth $40,000.
Like his father, Barker has covered his body in ink, and as anyone who's got a fair amount of body art can attest to, it's not a cheap hobby. It's been a years-long investment for Barker, too, who got his first tattoo when he was a teenager. "My first tattoo says 'Blessed' and it's right here on my shoulder and my dad got it on his face at the same time," Barker told Inked. "For my first tattoo, my dad was extremely supportive. Then when I turned 18 and I started going off and getting a bunch, he was like, 'Slow down.' And I was like, 'I don't want to hear it,'" he shared.
Rocky Barker has a stunning nursery
In late 2023, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's first child together, Rocky Barker, arrived. Kourtney and Travis' youngest child's life has been lavish from the start. Ahead of Rocky's birth, Kourtney shared her registry on Poosh — and yes, it featured only the best of the best baby items. Included in the list of Kourtney's must-haves were a $369 highchair, an $899 stroller wagon, a $650 stroller, a $1,877 nursery chair, and an $899 crib. After Rocky's birth, the reality star shared a photo of Rocky's nursery on social media, and the room itself garnered plenty of attention thanks to its built-in fireplace and enormous flat-screen TV.
Though Rocky wasn't able to experience it himself, he also had a stunning baby shower. The youngest Barker child is of the Kardashian bloodline, so to no one's surprise, the celebration was elaborate and expensive. "As someone who loves aesthetics and details, I also have learned to love letting go and allowing people close to me to surprise me, which is the best feeling. Walking into the party was so magical," Kourtney said to Poosh of her baby shower. The shower, hosted by Kourtney's sisters and mother, was planned by professional party planner Mindy Weiss and featured vintage Disneyland decor in keeping with the theme, custom Mickey Mouse ears for each guest, and plenty of food cooked by a private chef, among other pricey touches.
The family goes all out for birthdays
No matter what Travis Barker's family is celebrating, they're doing so in style. Especially birthdays. For Landon Barker's 21st birthday, everyone got in on wishing him a happy day, His stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, celebrated by serving him colorful cupcakes, and she showed on social media that someone in the Barker household ordered a balloon display that read "Happy Birthday Landon" alongside three other balloon bouquets, one of which featured number balloons reading his new age. The family celebrated his birthday that evening at one of the Nobu locations. The Barkers and company enjoyed a custom menu for Landon's birthday, but considering the average Nobu bill is about $135 per person, the ticket couldn't have been cheap.
Alabama Barker has gotten plenty of attention on her past birthdays, too. When Alabama turned 16, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with her own balloon display that read "Bama 16." The young star's birthday is just before Christmas, so she spent part of her day riding an inflatable snowmobile down a hill in the family's backyard covered in fake snow. The following year, for Alabama's 17th birthday, she celebrated early with a huge bash replete with a five-tier cake featuring sparklers and Alabama's face, a wardrobe change for the birthday girl, elite guests such as rappers Nardo Wick and Rampage, and an escort in a luxury sports car. While the exact price of the party is unknown, it's safe to say it cost more than an afternoon of pizza and bowling.
They regularly visit Disneyland
Few people love Disney as much as Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The reality star is such a big fan that her aforementioned baby shower ahead of Rocky Barker's birth was a Disneyland-themed event. Kourtney has certainly passed her love for the theme park onto her children, and her step-children seem to share her appreciation too: The entire Kardashian-Barker clan spends ample time at Disneyland. For Kourtney's 43rd birthday, she was joined by Travis Barker, Reign Disick, Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya at the park. The family spent at least $103 per person to gain entrance to the park, though given how much time they spend there, they likely splurge for yearly passes (while those do save frequent guests money in the long run, they're a major expense upfront).
For Father's Day in 2024, Kourtney, Travis, Rocky, and Landon took a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which is a far bigger expense. For starters, tickets to the park cost more at Disney World than Disneyland, and since the Barkers don't live in Florida, they also had to pay for lodging. The family also had to get to Florida somehow, and given the distance from California and their preferred mode of transportation, they likely spent thousands on a private jet for the trip. While it is Kourtney's passion, Disney has turned into an expensive hobby for all of Travis' kids.