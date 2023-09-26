The Style Evolution Of Alabama Barker

Considering her dad's love for fashion, it's no surprise that Alabama Barker has displayed the same interest in self-expression through style. The youngest daughter of Travis Barker started showing her passion for fashion as a child when the Blink-182 drummer would bring her and her siblings to red carpet events. Like most kids, Alabama began playing with her style as she entered her teenage years, and her tastes noticeably changed from girly, princess-style gowns to more mature, carefully curated ensembles. Now that she's a young woman, the fashion aesthetic Alabama gravitates toward has evolved once again.

While Paris Jackson seems to have been a leading source of inspiration for Alabama in the early stage of her adolescence, she's shifted to taking fashion cues from her dad and step-mom Kourtney Kardashian as she nears adulthood. Alabama has also shown a fondness for the resurgent Y2K aesthetic, like much of Gen Z, as she's emulated 2000s-era Christina Aguilera and Avril Lavigne and drawn inspo from "The Matrix." From edgy glamour to Instagram baddie, here's a deep dive into Alabama Barker's stunning transformation into a true fashionista.