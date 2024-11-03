The Plastic Surgery Transformation Of Trump Pal Laura Loomer Is A Sight To See
Laura Loomer, the most recent pernicious figure in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, is no stranger to controversy. Known for spreading some incredibly hateful ideas, Loomer has integrated herself into Trump's orbit and seems to love being at his speeches and resorts. Loomer and Trump seem to have a bizarre relationship of their own, one that has caught the attention of onlookers and the media. But forcing her way into the public eye has come with other scrutiny, not just of her opinions, but of the aggressive amount of plastic surgery she appears to have undergone.
Ever since graduating from Barry University back in 2015, Loomer has not been afraid of discussing the plastic surgery she's had. Loomer famously touted her excitement for rhinoplasty in 2017, and has only continued to pursue more time under the knife since. At this point, Loomer is almost unrecognizable from when she was a blonde broadcast journalism major.
Laura Loomer uses a pro-Trump plastic surgeon
Laura Loomer has often said she's a supporter of Donald Trump, not any specific overarching party or platform. As much as this has caused a rift within the Republican party, Loomer takes her worldview incredibly seriously. According to BuzzFeed, Loomer's preferred specialist, Dr. Joseph Pober, is an outspoken pro-Trump plastic surgeon. According to both Loomer and Pober, Loomer got her highly publicized nose job and some lip filler within the same month. Both performed were by Pober, with the latter procedure being shared on Instagram by the surgeon.
However, with so much publicity comes inquiry, and internet sleuths suggested that Loomer might have used money that was crowdfunded for someone else to get her nose done. Per BuzzFeed, the money used was possibly supposed to go to a fellow Trump supporter actually in need of surgery or legal bill coverage. Loomer has consistently pushed back against this claim.
But even though she doesn't seem to have empathy for others, many are commenting it might be time for Loomer to pump the brakes on the face work. Claudia Conway, daughter of embattled media personality Kellyanne Conway whom Loomer has egregiously bullied online, even pointed out the controversial figure might want to tone it down. In a post on X, Claudia Conway dug into the strange presence of Loomer within the Trump campaign, ending her righteous tirade with, "Fix your face."