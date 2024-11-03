The Plastic Surgery Transformation Of Trump Pal Laura Loomer Is A Sight To See

Laura Loomer has often said she's a supporter of Donald Trump, not any specific overarching party or platform. As much as this has caused a rift within the Republican party, Loomer takes her worldview incredibly seriously. According to BuzzFeed, Loomer's preferred specialist, Dr. Joseph Pober, is an outspoken pro-Trump plastic surgeon. According to both Loomer and Pober, Loomer got her highly publicized nose job and some lip filler within the same month. Both performed were by Pober, with the latter procedure being shared on Instagram by the surgeon.

Advertisement

However, with so much publicity comes inquiry, and internet sleuths suggested that Loomer might have used money that was crowdfunded for someone else to get her nose done. Per BuzzFeed, the money used was possibly supposed to go to a fellow Trump supporter actually in need of surgery or legal bill coverage. Loomer has consistently pushed back against this claim.

But even though she doesn't seem to have empathy for others, many are commenting it might be time for Loomer to pump the brakes on the face work. Claudia Conway, daughter of embattled media personality Kellyanne Conway whom Loomer has egregiously bullied online, even pointed out the controversial figure might want to tone it down. In a post on X, Claudia Conway dug into the strange presence of Loomer within the Trump campaign, ending her righteous tirade with, "Fix your face."

Advertisement