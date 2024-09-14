Strange Things About Donald Trump's Relationship With Laura Loomer We Can't Ignore
Donald Trump is well-known for surrounding himself with controversial figures, but what happens when even his inner circle thinks his latest "friend" is too extreme for the GOP? In recent weeks, the former president has been spotted with Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist and extremist with a reputation for bigotry and racism. Loomer has been
present at several high-profile events
, even accompanying Trump to the presidential debate against Kamala Harris.
While Trump often courts controversy, his relationship with Loomer stands out for several reasons. For starters, even some of his staunchest supporters, like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Senator Thom Tillis, have voiced concerns.
This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.
This does not represent President Trump.
This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down. https://t.co/z9s5fZlgQi
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 11, 2024
Yet, as with many warnings, Trump seems to have ignored this and even tried to defend their relationship when a reporter confronted him at a conference in South California on September 13, 2024. He responded that Loomer was a "free spirit" whom he didn't control, but called her a supporter who spoke "positively of the campaign" (via NBC News). What's even stranger than the amount of time Trump and Loomer spend together is the unusual close and touchy dynamic between them.
Donald Trump holds Laura Loomer's waist and even blew her a kiss on stage
One of the oddest aspects of Donald Trump and Laura Loomer's relationship is their physical closeness. Despite Loomer's unknown relationship status and the fact that Donald's marriage to Melania Trump may be on the rocks, he is indeed married, which makes his PDA with Loomer strange and inappropriate behavior for anyone, let alone a former president. In one video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the pair are seen at Mar-a-Lago with Donald's arm around Loomer's waist, pulling her in for a kiss on the cheek.
This is why Trump is hanging out with Laura Loomer. Watch them with their hands all over each other at Mar-a-Lago. Note: He's married. pic.twitter.com/GKdSMjDnvD
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2024
In another video, Loomer thanks Donald for inviting her to sit with him, saying, "I love you." In yet another image, the two are standing very close, with Loomer's chest seemingly pressed against him (via X). Given the MAGA leader's history with women, including his alleged affairs and multiple marriages, netizens are speculating that Donald and Loomer's relationship may be another Trump family affair in the making.
Unfortunately, these rumors are not helping the former president's struggling campaign and are a source of worry to his inner circle. According to Mediate, Trump's allies view Loomer as an "extreme liability" who cannot control her mouth and is uneducated.
Laura Loomer and Donald Trump have a troubling connection
Two years before Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, he made headlines for hosting Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at his home. This was a major red flag because Nick Fuentes is a self-proclaimed anti-Semite who idolizes Adolf Hitler and has publicly fantasized about marrying a 16-year-old when he turns 30 (via X). But what's even worse is that Nick Fuentes is also friends with Laura Loomer. In fact, in one trending video on X, Loomer and Trump are seen sharing a drink and toasting to the "hostile takeover of the Republican Party."
To no one's surprise, Trump has defended his relationship with Laura Loomer just as he did with Nick Fuentes. But unlike Fuentes, whom he has tried to distance himself from, Trump has been very vocal in praising Loomer. In fact, his praise for her seems much more heartfelt than his praise for his wife.
If you need a reason why conservatives shouldn't vote for Trump, he just gave a personal shout-out to Laura Loomer at Mar-A-Lago.
This is a women who accuses people of faking cancer, interrupts memorial services for fallen police officers, stalks people, steals other's work... pic.twitter.com/GbDYgkGBMr
— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) April 4, 2024
During one address at Mar-a-Lago on April 4, 2024, Trump was full of admiration for Loomer. "Laura, how are you? You look so beautiful, as always. That's a woman with courage. You don't want to be Loomered. If you're Loomered, you're in deep trouble. That's the end of your career, in a sense," he gushed.