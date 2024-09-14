Strange Things About Donald Trump's Relationship With Laura Loomer We Can't Ignore

Donald Trump is well-known for surrounding himself with controversial figures, but what happens when even his inner circle thinks his latest "friend" is too extreme for the GOP? In recent weeks, the former president has been spotted with Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist and extremist with a reputation for bigotry and racism. Loomer has been

present at several high-profile events

, even accompanying Trump to the presidential debate against Kamala Harris.

While Trump often courts controversy, his relationship with Loomer stands out for several reasons. For starters, even some of his staunchest supporters, like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Senator Thom Tillis, have voiced concerns.

This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down. https://t.co/z9s5fZlgQi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 11, 2024

Yet, as with many warnings, Trump seems to have ignored this and even tried to defend their relationship when a reporter confronted him at a conference in South California on September 13, 2024. He responded that Loomer was a "free spirit" whom he didn't control, but called her a supporter who spoke "positively of the campaign" (via NBC News). What's even stranger than the amount of time Trump and Loomer spend together is the unusual close and touchy dynamic between them.

