Miley Cyrus Regrets One Of Her Most Notable Career Moves

The internet is forever, and celebrities who got their start young have learned that the hard way. In a 2017 interview on "The Zach Sang Show," singer and actor Miley Cyrus discussed a song (and infamous music video) that she would kill in a game of "Marry, Eff, Kill," choosing to romance her tracks "The Climb" (marry) and "7 Things" (eff). "Wrecking Ball" was on the chopping block. She told Sang, "That's something you can't take away. Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. ... I'm never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball."

Referencing the music video for her song "Malibu," Cyrus continued, "No matter how much I just frolic with [my dog] Emu, I'm always the naked girl on the wrecking ball ... I should have thought about how long that was going to have to follow me around." Despite her qualms with the music video, "Wrecking Ball" was a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks back in 2013. Cyrus also recorded a duet version of the song with her godmother Dolly Parton when Parton released her "Rockstar" album in 2023.

However, the controversial "Wrecking Ball" music video did cause some tension between Cyrus and the late Sinéad O'Connor. In 2013, Cyrus credited the video for O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" as inspiration for the "Wrecking Ball" video in a Rolling Stone interview. "I wanted it to be tough but really pretty — that's what Sinead did with her hair and everything," Cyrus told the outlet. (At the time, she also expressed hope for the video's longevity, which she did not while speaking to Sang four years later.)

