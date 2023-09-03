Why Miley Cyrus And Sinead O'Connor Once Feuded Over The Wrecking Ball Music Video

Ever an activist, the late Sinead O'Connor was always known for speaking her mind. She has never been known to back down, even to the Catholic Church. So when Miley Cyrus attributed O'Connor as an inspiration for her controversial music video, the Irish songstress had some choice words. Cyrus broke the internet in 2013 when she released visuals for her breakout single, "Wrecking Ball." The song came as one of Cyrus' first major releases post-Disney, and it surprised the world to see the "Hannah Montana" alum in this new light.

In the "Wrecking Ball" music video, Cyrus notoriously straddles a wrecking ball while completely nude — bar a pair of Doc Martens. She even noted that her video was inspired by O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" visual. Of course, O'Connor took to her blog to write an open letter to the young pop star. "It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether its the music business or yourself doing the pimping," part of the letter read (via The Guardian). "Yes, I'm suggesting you don't care for yourself. That has to change."

After releasing this letter, a then 20-year-old Cyrus had some choice words for O'Connor on Twitter — particularly related to her mental health. Nearly a decade after this feud and after O'Connor's recent passing, Cyrus spoke out about how she regretted her quick clapback.