Details About Joey King's Friendship With Channing Tatum
"She's the Man" star Channing Tatum went from playing the moonlighting stripper in "Magic Mike" to transforming into the gallant father in "White House Down." The political action movie came out in 2013, and Joey King played his daughter on screen. It's been over a decade since the movie was released, but King and Tatum still have the family bond they played out together in the film.
Their chemistry went far beyond the set of "White House Down," being showcased through hugs on red carpets and silly inside jokes during press for the movie. In a 2013 interview with "Good Morning America," the pair could be seen dancing, hugging, and goofing off together, Tatum even calling King an inspiration for his relationship with his own daughter, Everly, whom he shares with his ex, Jenna Dewan. "When my daughter grows up, I hope she's half the girl Emily is," Tatum said, referring to 14-year-old King as her character, Emily Cane. The best part was when the actors got up and showed viewers their 45-second secret handshake, which involved elaborate gestures and sounds. The on-screen father-daughter-duo have been reunited since their film and are even more adorable now that King has gone from a child actor to an adult star.
Joey King can't help but gush over former co-star, Channing Tatum
While they haven't seen much of each other since filming, Channing Tatum and Joey King have reunited every so often to rekindle their friendship. King posted on Instagram in July 2024 when she went on "The Tonight Show." Her Instagram carousel featured a special reunion between herself and Tatum, with "The Kissing Booth" actor mentioning in the caption: "DREAM COME TRUE!!!!!! And I got to reunite with Channing." The picture of their embrace was too cute, with her followers commenting to reminisce on their father-daughter days.
In October 2024, the adorable duo met up once again, this time over Zoom. In a one-on-one call with each other for Interview Magazine, Channing caught up with King about her life and what she's been doing since "White House Down." Their chemistry was still so obvious that King even called it when Channing's phone died, and their chat got disrupted. After getting back into their routine of jokes and laughter, the former co-stars had nothing but nice things to say to each other. "You have always been one of the most supportive and kind people I have ever worked with, and it remains that way to this very day," King doted. Tatum had similar comments about his on-screen daughter. "You're truly a very special human and nothing I could have asked would ever have let anybody in on how special you are," the actor said, adding that he loves her.