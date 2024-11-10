Details About Joey King's Friendship With Channing Tatum

While they haven't seen much of each other since filming, Channing Tatum and Joey King have reunited every so often to rekindle their friendship. King posted on Instagram in July 2024 when she went on "The Tonight Show." Her Instagram carousel featured a special reunion between herself and Tatum, with "The Kissing Booth" actor mentioning in the caption: "DREAM COME TRUE!!!!!! And I got to reunite with Channing." The picture of their embrace was too cute, with her followers commenting to reminisce on their father-daughter days.

In October 2024, the adorable duo met up once again, this time over Zoom. In a one-on-one call with each other for Interview Magazine, Channing caught up with King about her life and what she's been doing since "White House Down." Their chemistry was still so obvious that King even called it when Channing's phone died, and their chat got disrupted. After getting back into their routine of jokes and laughter, the former co-stars had nothing but nice things to say to each other. "You have always been one of the most supportive and kind people I have ever worked with, and it remains that way to this very day," King doted. Tatum had similar comments about his on-screen daughter. "You're truly a very special human and nothing I could have asked would ever have let anybody in on how special you are," the actor said, adding that he loves her.

