What The Cast Of She's The Man Is Doing Today

The late '90s and '00s were full of rom-coms inspired by classical works, including Shakespeare's. Many were adapted into contemporary movies, and none of them were more popular or cherished than "She's the Man" (except, perhaps, "10 Things I Hate About You").

Inspired by "Twelfth Night," the story follows Viola Hastings after she disguises herself as her twin brother, Sebastian, to play in his boarding school's boys' soccer team in the wake of her own team's dissolution. With hormones abounding and much confusion, things only get more complicated the longer she tries to keep up with this charade.

Nearly two decades after its release, however, nostalgic fans may be wondering where the stars of this film ended up. For starters, life has taken its two leads on two entirely different paths. While Channing Tatum's career has blossomed in the years since the movie's release, beloved child star Amanda Bynes retired from acting around 2010 and has kind of fallen off the grid since then. At the time, Bynes said in a tweet, "I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it" (via USA Today). But that was only the beginning of what would be a difficult journey for her over the past 13 years — with both highs and lows, the cast of "She's the Man" has certainly had an exciting few decades.