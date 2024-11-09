The Strange Way Queen Elizabeth Got Her Corgis To Behave

Now the truth about Queen Elizabeth's corgis can be told: Her pets were often a royal pain (literally). They may have appeared harmless with their cute bunny butts, but the queen's dogs were a rambunctious lot who often broke protocol rules. A new biography, "Q: A Voyage Around the Queen," reveals all about the monarch's pets — including her unique method of getting them in line.

A fan of Pembroke Welsh Corgis since age 10, the queen would go on to own more than 30 in her lifetime. She was also partial to "dorgis," a hybrid resulting from one of her Corgis mating with one of sister Princess Margaret's Dachshunds. Yet they were apparently unimpressed by the fact their owner was the ruler of Great Britain and head of the Church of England. According to author Craig Brown (via People), the dogs were "an unpredictable, temperamental bunch" who could sit for an ear-scratching one minute and snap at your hand the next. They were even known to go after the ankles of Buckingham Palace guards, a true test of the guards' unflappability. Brown describes them as "the Corleones of the dog world." On top of that, the dogs could make a racket that even the queen's grandchildren found hard to tolerate. William, Prince of Wales, once noted in a TV interview (per The Guardian), "They're barking all the time...I don't know how she copes with it."

Despite their rowdiness, the queen adored her dogs. She took them most everywhere she went, and made sure each one had a diet specific to its individual needs. And when they got too noisy, the monarch reached for a set of bagpipes — yes, she kept the instrument at home! — and let loose with a blow. The loud whine of the pipes quickly silenced the Corgis' yapping.