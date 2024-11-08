Regarding Michael Jackson, Brooke Shields told Rolling Stone, "I think wanted to take his resources and make a difference to other people in their lives, and he knew that I wanted to do that in the world, too, so he would reach out to someone like me and say, 'How can we make a difference, it's easier to adopt a child if you're two people.' He never said, formally, 'Will you marry me,' it was never that for me, he never was that definitive, but I think he was a guy who kept searching for happiness."

In 2001, Jackson spoke to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach about how he felt about Shields, and again, his statements conflicted with her previous claims. "I think she loved me as much as I loved her, you know? We dated a lot," Jackson said. Regardless of how differently they seemed to recall their relationship, Shields stayed in Jackson's life until his death in June 2009 and even gave a eulogy at his funeral.

Jackson's death has been at the center of many conspiracy theories involving Diddy. According to the Daily Mail, a high-level security guard named Faheem Muhammad, who also goes by the nickname Mr. Fix-It, was allegedly one of the first individuals to discover Jackson after he had passed. Muhammad has been accused of providing Diddy with special protection and also worked for Jackson, creating a strange connection. Shields has not commented on conspiracy theories regarding Jackson's death.

