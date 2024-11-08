Details About Brooke Shields' Friendship With Michael Jackson
Brooke Shields, who has endured an admittedly dark Hollywood past, has always been open about her friendship with Michael Jackson. However, the duo was the subject of speculation for many years after rumors that they were dating started to stir in the '80s. The acclaimed actor met the late superstar singer in 1981, but she has stated several times that they never had a romantic or sexual relationship. However, Jackson said the opposite throughout his life.
In the '90s, Jackson and Shields would go out to dinner, and paparazzi would be around the corner, ready to take the perfect snapshot of the pair. Jackson even announced on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1993 that he and Shields were indeed an item. While speaking with the The Sunday Times, Shields stated that she never dated Jackson, and she was shocked that he would lie on national television. "I called him up and I think I said, 'This is kind of pathetic that you need to do this,'" Shields told the outlet. "'I am having a shot at normal life — you cannot drag me into crazy town.'"
Brooke Shields insists she and Michael Jackson were just friends
While she has denied all dating claims, Brooke Shields did reveal that the "Thriller" singer tried to make a move on her one time while they were both living a lavish life. "There was one moment when we were in the car and the cameras were there and he grabbed me to kiss me, and I said, 'No! Stop! We are just friends and you need me as a friend,'" Shields explained during her interview with The Sunday Times.
Despite Michael Jackson's allegedly false claims about dating Shields, the two were able to stay close throughout the years. In her memoir titled "There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me," Shields stated that their friendship largely consisted of munching on snacks while watching the current big blockbuster film. The "Blue Lagoon" actor also discussed her long-term friendship with Jackson while speaking to Rolling Stone, and in addition to revealing many other tragic things, she stated that the "Bad" singer wanted to have a child with her.
Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson wanted different things
Regarding Michael Jackson, Brooke Shields told Rolling Stone, "I think wanted to take his resources and make a difference to other people in their lives, and he knew that I wanted to do that in the world, too, so he would reach out to someone like me and say, 'How can we make a difference, it's easier to adopt a child if you're two people.' He never said, formally, 'Will you marry me,' it was never that for me, he never was that definitive, but I think he was a guy who kept searching for happiness."
In 2001, Jackson spoke to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach about how he felt about Shields, and again, his statements conflicted with her previous claims. "I think she loved me as much as I loved her, you know? We dated a lot," Jackson said. Regardless of how differently they seemed to recall their relationship, Shields stayed in Jackson's life until his death in June 2009 and even gave a eulogy at his funeral.
Jackson's death has been at the center of many conspiracy theories involving Diddy. According to the Daily Mail, a high-level security guard named Faheem Muhammad, who also goes by the nickname Mr. Fix-It, was allegedly one of the first individuals to discover Jackson after he had passed. Muhammad has been accused of providing Diddy with special protection and also worked for Jackson, creating a strange connection. Shields has not commented on conspiracy theories regarding Jackson's death.