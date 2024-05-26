Brooke Shields' Dark Hollywood Past Helped Shape Her Daughter's Modeling Career

From her controversial on-screen kiss at the age of 11 to her infamous '80s Calvin Klein ad, Brooke Shields' Hollywood experience as a child actor and model was riddled with contentious moments. Since those days, Shields has opened up about tragic details of her life, including the challenges of young stardom and the impact of the media's sexualization of young girls. Now a mother herself, having two daughters with her husband, Chris Henchy, she's fought to protect her daughter from the same industry pitfalls.

While Shields wouldn't let her daughters model as children, her second child, Grier Hammond Henchy, got into the industry during her teen years, with the experienced hand of her mother there to guide her. "For me, the fear of her being a model was so acute that I fought it and I fought it," Shields shared on the "Stupid Things for Love" podcast. "And then I got to this place where I thought ... it's sort of undeniable, right? So then I thought, 'Okay, how can I service her but not repeat any of the dangers that I experienced or create any of the dangers?'"

Shields has outlined a distinct set of rules for Henchy to protect the budding model from the darker parts of the industry. She's also expressed a desire to see her daughter pursue uplifting modeling gigs, just like the one they participated in together.