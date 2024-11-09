What Travis Kelce's Best Friend Thinks About Taylor Swift
Before getting together with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's past relationships never required her to hang around a football game. However, her relationship with Kelce has introduced her to a whole new world (or rather era!) as a WAG. She has since joined Kelce's close friends and family in the VIP suite, though her presence has brought on a lot of media attention. The commotion that comes along with Swift could feel overwhelming to those who have been by Kelce's side since the get-go, like Aric Jones. Per Page Six, Jones has been friends with Kelce since kindergarten, and they even played for the same hockey team in Cleveland Heights, where Kelce was raised.
Fortunately, Jones doesn't seem to mind sharing the stands with Swift nor the publicity that comes along with it. "Taylor's great. Taylor's her own woman. And like, if Taylor wants to participate with us on theme nights, of course, we welcome it," he told the outlet. "But at the end of the day, just having her there and having her presence there is awesome. She's there to cheer on her boyfriend and hang out with us and, to be quite honest, that's enough."
While Jones seems to approve of Swift, not everyone in Kelce's inner circle seemed as excited to welcome her into their inner circle.
Not everyone in Travis Kelce's family seems thrilled with Taylor Swift
Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became an item, fans have been particularly interested in what Travis's family thinks of his relationship with the pop star. So far, the few times Travis' family has spoken about Swift haven't exactly been rave reviews, especially when it comes to the Kelce family matriarch's commentary. In September 2024, a year after Swift and Travis first made headlines for their relationship, Donna Kelce shared an icy take on Swift, seemingly having nothing complimentary to say about her son's girlfriend. She also previously told People in October 2023 that she was never a Swiftie before the pop star came into her son's life. Other comments she made have raised concerns that Swift and Travis's relationship is a PR stunt.
Kylie Kelce, Travis's sister-in-law, has also spoken out about Swift's presence in Kelce's life. In November 2023, she told Spectrum News Kansas City that she wasn't a fan of all the new attention that was put on the VIP suite during games because Swift was there. However, after her comment was taken out of context, Kylie took to TikTok to clarify that she personally didn't like the attention, but had nothing against Swift.