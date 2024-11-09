What Travis Kelce's Best Friend Thinks About Taylor Swift

Before getting together with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's past relationships never required her to hang around a football game. However, her relationship with Kelce has introduced her to a whole new world (or rather era!) as a WAG. She has since joined Kelce's close friends and family in the VIP suite, though her presence has brought on a lot of media attention. The commotion that comes along with Swift could feel overwhelming to those who have been by Kelce's side since the get-go, like Aric Jones. Per Page Six, Jones has been friends with Kelce since kindergarten, and they even played for the same hockey team in Cleveland Heights, where Kelce was raised.

Fortunately, Jones doesn't seem to mind sharing the stands with Swift nor the publicity that comes along with it. "Taylor's great. Taylor's her own woman. And like, if Taylor wants to participate with us on theme nights, of course, we welcome it," he told the outlet. "But at the end of the day, just having her there and having her presence there is awesome. She's there to cheer on her boyfriend and hang out with us and, to be quite honest, that's enough."

While Jones seems to approve of Swift, not everyone in Kelce's inner circle seemed as excited to welcome her into their inner circle.