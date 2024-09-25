Donna Kelce's Icy Take On Taylor Swift Hints At Trouble In Paradise
It's been over a year since the reveal of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship almost broke the internet. Fans are totally convinced that this is it for the "Cruel Summer" singer, but one crucial member of the Kelce family doesn't seem quite as sold. When E! News asked Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, her favorite thing about Swift, the response was rather chilly and even somewhat dismissive: "It's still new. Yeah, I don't really have any profound thoughts or anything like that. We just have the best time cheering Travis on," she said (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Netizens were quick to point out how frosty Donna's reply came off, with several arguing that she could have even offered Swift a generic or basic compliment. As one X commenter remarked, "LMFAO 'she's so nice' was right there, and she chose 'I don't really have any profound thoughts.' She chewed a bit." Another user pointed out how odd it was for Donna to call the relationship new even though they've been together for a while now, admitting, "If I'd been dating a guy for a year and his mom said this about me when someone asked her what her favorite thing about me is, I would not be okay."
While some X users reckoned Donna was simply trying to avoid talking to the media about her son's love life, others couldn't help but compare her comments on the pop star with how effusively she praises Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife. Donna even shared her tried and trusted methods for keeping the peace with Kylie and maintaining their demonstrably strong bond, which stands in stark contrast to her feelings on Swift.
Taylor Swift seems a lot closer to Ed Kelce, Travis' dad
Thankfully, some members of the Kelce family do have profound thoughts about the latest prospective addition. Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, shared his take on Taylor Swift shortly after she and Travis began dating, revealing that he watched her interviews to get to know the singer better. Ed shared with People that he was super impressed by Swift, who seemed "pretty cool," "genuine," and "down-to-earth." Travis' dad also praised her for picking up used bottles and cans around their VIP suite when she hung out with the Kelces at football games, joking, "I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo."
Similarly, Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife and Travis' sister-in-law, also seems to have a soft spot for the "Shake It Off" hitmaker. Back in October 2023, the mom of three posted a TikTok video of the couple's eldest child quizzing her about a football match they were watching. She sweetly captioned it, "Just another Swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows?"
Just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows? #GoBirds
While the super famous pop star seemingly hasn't managed to win over her prospective mother-in-law just yet, it's abundantly clear that she has plenty of support within the Kelce family at large. Fingers crossed that it's enough to keep her and Travis' relationship secure for the foreseeable future.