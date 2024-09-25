Donna Kelce's Icy Take On Taylor Swift Hints At Trouble In Paradise

It's been over a year since the reveal of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship almost broke the internet. Fans are totally convinced that this is it for the "Cruel Summer" singer, but one crucial member of the Kelce family doesn't seem quite as sold. When E! News asked Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, her favorite thing about Swift, the response was rather chilly and even somewhat dismissive: "It's still new. Yeah, I don't really have any profound thoughts or anything like that. We just have the best time cheering Travis on," she said (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

We feel so high school thinking about #DonnaKelce and #TaylorSwift cheering on #TravisKelce. ❤️Tune in to E! News for more from the #Grotesquerie premiere. pic.twitter.com/4YDaS9nZgO — E! News (@enews) September 24, 2024

Netizens were quick to point out how frosty Donna's reply came off, with several arguing that she could have even offered Swift a generic or basic compliment. As one X commenter remarked, "LMFAO 'she's so nice' was right there, and she chose 'I don't really have any profound thoughts.' She chewed a bit." Another user pointed out how odd it was for Donna to call the relationship new even though they've been together for a while now, admitting, "If I'd been dating a guy for a year and his mom said this about me when someone asked her what her favorite thing about me is, I would not be okay."

While some X users reckoned Donna was simply trying to avoid talking to the media about her son's love life, others couldn't help but compare her comments on the pop star with how effusively she praises Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife. Donna even shared her tried and trusted methods for keeping the peace with Kylie and maintaining their demonstrably strong bond, which stands in stark contrast to her feelings on Swift.