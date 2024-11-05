The Major Benefit Family Therapy Had For The Middletons After James Urged Them To Go

When Catherine, Princess of Wales got engaged to William, Prince of Wales, she made a promise of support with her sister Pippa Middleton and her brother James Middleton. That was one of the anecdotes in James' book "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life." The memoir also chronicled James' family members joining him at therapy. James sought mental health treatment for his depression and suicidal thoughts.

Advertisement

Speaking to Hello! in September 2024, James spoke about the other members of the Middleton family being there for some of his sessions and said, "It gives somebody the opportunity to ask questions that I don't necessarily know the answer to, or might be too emotional to give the answer to, or not have the confidence to say it. It's like having a translator." James also said how his parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, struggled with joining in the therapy sessions at first.

"And that's why it was so important to have somebody else in the room to explain: 'No, this isn't you that's done this to your son,'" James said. "'This is a combination of multiple things. It stems back to childhood but there's not a single trigger point.'" He mentioned how over time, everyone in his family (including James himself) became more aware of what he was going through, allowing for real conversations to be had about it. "Now, it's something that can be discussed at the dinner table," James added. "It's helped us as a family — not just me individually, but as a unit — to be more open." After hearing about James' positive experience of having his family join him for therapy, the List spoke with an expert, licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Kim Van Dusen, LMFT, RPT, about the benefits of that kind of familial support.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.