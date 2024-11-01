Inside Hallmark Star Bethany Joy Lenz's Past Feud With Sophia Bush
If any "One Tree Hill" fan has wondered what happened to star Bethany Joy Lenz since the show's end in 2012, she's one of the show's stars who went on to be in Hallmark movies. However, her revelation about joining a cult during her "One Tree Hill" days most likely was not also on many fans' bingo cards.
While filming "One Tree Hill," Lenz was involved with the Big House Family, an Idaho-based Christian organization Lenz categorized as a "cult" in her memoir, "Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult Show (While Also in an Actual Cult!)." During her time with the organization, which lasted for a decade, Lenz lost millions of dollars to it, and had most of her life and career dictated by it. Her affiliation also caused personal damage, including to her friendship with "One Tree Hill" co-star Sophia Bush.
Prior to Lenz's involvement with the Big House Family, she and Bush hit it off while working on "One Tree Hill." "Sophia herself was also hilarious and a bit mischievous, always down for an impulsive adventure," Lenz wrote in her memoir, per People. However, their friendship would be short-lived, given Lenz's extracurriculars. "I was using religion as my benchmark," Lenz wrote. "My budding friendship with sweet Sophia became a casualty of this, and instead of sitting shiva for my ego, I really f—ing wish I could turn back time, walk into her trailer, and give her a long, hard hug."
Bethany Joy Lenz's cult affiliation alienated her from her co-stars
Among her "One Tree Hill" co-stars, Sophia Bush is not the only friend that Hallmark star Bethany Joy Lenz said she's lost in her memoir. She and Hilarie Burton were also rumored to be feuding in February 2024 when Lenz began promoting her book just after Burton teased she was also writing a novel. Despite their disagreements, Lenz has expressed hope that she and Burton can move past them. "I love Hilarie, I have always and will always, and I don't have any problem with her," she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl."
Despite the strained relationships she's had with her other co-stars, Lenz said she was shocked that some were willing to eventually forgive her. "That surprised me the most because the system that I had come out of with all of this was tit for tat," she said while promoting her book, via People. "You behave accordingly and then you get the love and support. And if you don't do what we want you to do and behave in a certain way, then you don't get our love and support."