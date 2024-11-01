Inside Hallmark Star Bethany Joy Lenz's Past Feud With Sophia Bush

If any "One Tree Hill" fan has wondered what happened to star Bethany Joy Lenz since the show's end in 2012, she's one of the show's stars who went on to be in Hallmark movies. However, her revelation about joining a cult during her "One Tree Hill" days most likely was not also on many fans' bingo cards.

While filming "One Tree Hill," Lenz was involved with the Big House Family, an Idaho-based Christian organization Lenz categorized as a "cult" in her memoir, "Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult Show (While Also in an Actual Cult!)." During her time with the organization, which lasted for a decade, Lenz lost millions of dollars to it, and had most of her life and career dictated by it. Her affiliation also caused personal damage, including to her friendship with "One Tree Hill" co-star Sophia Bush.

Prior to Lenz's involvement with the Big House Family, she and Bush hit it off while working on "One Tree Hill." "Sophia herself was also hilarious and a bit mischievous, always down for an impulsive adventure," Lenz wrote in her memoir, per People. However, their friendship would be short-lived, given Lenz's extracurriculars. "I was using religion as my benchmark," Lenz wrote. "My budding friendship with sweet Sophia became a casualty of this, and instead of sitting shiva for my ego, I really f—ing wish I could turn back time, walk into her trailer, and give her a long, hard hug."

