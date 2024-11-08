Whatever Happened To Flip Or Flop Vegas' Bristol & Aubrey Marunde? What The HGTV Stars Are Up To
Whereas the original "Flip or Flop" lasted for 10 seasons — making total stars of Tarek El-Moussa and his now ex-wife Christina Hall, who have become good friends after a messy divorce — none of HGTV's follow-up versions have had similar success. Neither "Flip or Flop Fort Worth" nor "Flip or Flop Nashville" made it past one short season, and "Flip or Flop Atlanta" filmed only two seasons before being dropped (and all poor "Flip or Flop Chicago" got was a darn pilot). "Flip or Flop Vegas" fared the best of all, but its three-season run still pales in comparison to that of the original series. It was a big disappointment for HGTV, as they had what seemed like a winning combination with the Sin City version.
The structure of the show notwithstanding, "Flip or Flop Vegas" likely made it for 35 episodes thanks to its co-hosts, Bristol Marunde and Aubrey Marunde. Like many other HGTV co-hosts, the Marundes were an attractive married couple juggling a young family and a booming home-flipping business. The gender roles were also standard for the network, with Aubrey covering the real estate and design aspects and her husband taking on most of the construction elements.
However, they differed from the rest of the couples in one big way — Bristol's pre-show career as a successful MMA fighter, which made their story even more interesting. Here is a look at what Bristol and Aubrey Marunde have been up to since "Flip or Flop Vegas" ended in 2019.
Bristol and Aubrey Marunde ran into legal trouble
Fans were incredibly disappointed when "Flip or Flop Vegas" was cut from HGTV's roster of programs, although there was never any big cancellation news. The show was simply never brought back after Season 3, leaving fans to speculate about the reasoning. While it has never been confirmed, it is very possible that behind-the-scenes drama led to the show's demise. Both HGTV and the Marundes were sued by a couple who purchased a home renovated on "Flip or Flop Vegas," claiming fraud after being sold a home not up to code. Perhaps not coincidentally, the lawsuit was settled for a confidential sum just before Season 3 began airing in March 2019.
The Henderson, Nevada, couple who sued made several troubling claims about Bristol and Aubrey Marunde. First, they claimed that city permits were not obtained for the renovations on the home they purchased. More damagingly, the lawsuit alleged that Bristol "was not and has never been a contractor licensed in the state of Nevada or any other state at the time of the taping or airing of the television episode" (per the Las Vegas Review-Journal). Since Bristol operated as a contractor, this was incredibly problematic for the Marundes as well as HGTV. That said, since plenty of other HGTV stars have been sued for their renovation work, there is likely far more to the story of why "Flip or Flop Vegas" never returned after Season 3.
Aubrey Marunde went off the grid, while Bristol Marunde ran for office
It is almost a requirement that television personalities today be active on social media, and for home design and renovation folks, Instagram is the obvious social network of choice for highlighting design and construction work, as well as promoting business endeavors. Aubrey Marunde was active on Instagram for a long while, but she has totally fallen off of the grid in the years since "Flip or Flop Vegas" wrapped. Her posts started drying up toward the end of 2019, and they got more and more sporadic until she simply vanished. Marunde's last post was her sole one from 2022 — featuring the kitchen and living room from a Seattle, Washington, home flip.
While his wife just stopped posting on her Instagram, Bristol Marunde wiped his personal page altogether. The former MMA fighter does, however, have an active but mostly unused Facebook page. It was there that he announced his intent to run for Henderson City Council Ward 2 in November 2023. The move into politics also forced Marunde back onto the grid, with an election-specific account under the name Bristol4Henderson. Marunde lost the primary election in June 2024, and he has not publicly posted since.
The couple are presumably enjoying a private life with their two sons, Kale and Kane, which Bristol previously explained had become a priority. "I've been slowing down in life to have more quality time with my boys," he captioned a May 2022 photo with Kale (via Closer Weekly). "Life is too good to miss out on these moments."