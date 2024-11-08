Whatever Happened To Flip Or Flop Vegas' Bristol & Aubrey Marunde? What The HGTV Stars Are Up To

Whereas the original "Flip or Flop" lasted for 10 seasons — making total stars of Tarek El-Moussa and his now ex-wife Christina Hall, who have become good friends after a messy divorce — none of HGTV's follow-up versions have had similar success. Neither "Flip or Flop Fort Worth" nor "Flip or Flop Nashville" made it past one short season, and "Flip or Flop Atlanta" filmed only two seasons before being dropped (and all poor "Flip or Flop Chicago" got was a darn pilot). "Flip or Flop Vegas" fared the best of all, but its three-season run still pales in comparison to that of the original series. It was a big disappointment for HGTV, as they had what seemed like a winning combination with the Sin City version.

The structure of the show notwithstanding, "Flip or Flop Vegas" likely made it for 35 episodes thanks to its co-hosts, Bristol Marunde and Aubrey Marunde. Like many other HGTV co-hosts, the Marundes were an attractive married couple juggling a young family and a booming home-flipping business. The gender roles were also standard for the network, with Aubrey covering the real estate and design aspects and her husband taking on most of the construction elements.

However, they differed from the rest of the couples in one big way — Bristol's pre-show career as a successful MMA fighter, which made their story even more interesting. Here is a look at what Bristol and Aubrey Marunde have been up to since "Flip or Flop Vegas" ended in 2019.

