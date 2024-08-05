Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa's Long Road To Friendship After Their Messy Divorce
Can exes become friends once again? It's not an impossibility, even following messy, public divorces. Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" fame are a couple that were able to overcome past tensions and become friends again.
The duo got married in 2009 and made their HGTV debut in 2013. They had two children during their relationship, Taylor and Brayden. However, in December 2016, they announced their split. One major reason for Hall and El Moussa's divorce was believed to be the stress they were under from a few different avenues. The couple had been separated for about eight months at the time they shared the news and told People in a statement, "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence, and no charges were filed."
The incident happened in May 2016 when El Moussa put a gun in his backpack, exited their house, climbed over the fence, and headed to a walking trail. Hall called the police, who were on the lookout for a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." Thankfully, nothing came of it. El Moussa was found, and he agreed to give law enforcement his guns for 30 days. Even after their divorce was finalized in 2018, El Moussa and Hall continued to work together, and tensions were sometimes high.
El Moussa reportedly yelled on set
There were times on the "Flip or Flop" set when Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall didn't get along. Insiders told TMZ in July 2021 that El Moussa had yelled at Hall before and recounted his most recent rant. He reportedly snapped at Hall after she did something to indicate they were prepared to start filming. El Moussa's vitriol included saying his then-fiancee, now-wife Heather Rae Young was better than Hall. El Moussa called Hall a "washed-up loser" and said he gets satisfaction when she doesn't succeed. The sources said he also screamed, "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It's called winning" and, "The world knows you're crazy!"
An insider claimed that at the time, El Moussa was upset with Hall for admitting to smoking toad venom, a psychedelic, which made him worry about their children's well-being. Prior to El Moussa's outburst, Hall had said the venom "reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins."
Speaking on that argument later to E!'s "Daily Pop" in September 2021, El Moussa said, "As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I'm sure we both wish the whole thing never happened" (via Page Six). However, he made it clear that he did not want to argue like that again, one reason being so their children could see them get along.
A children's soccer game turned into a battlefield
Another tense moment between Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa post-divorce happened in May 2022 and included their then-spouses, Josh Hall and Heather Rae Young. On the sidelines of Christina and El Moussa's son Brayden's soccer game, Young went up to Christina and started speaking to her. They seemed to be bickering, per photos shared by the Daily Mail. El Moussa held Young's arm and pulled her away from that interaction, but later, he and Young spoke with Josh, and things got tense again. The soccer coach had to keep the men apart, as things seemed to escalate.
A few days later, a statement from the couples was shared by People: "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved." They added, "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."
That disagreement seems to be water under the bridge because, in May 2024, El Moussa used one of the paparazzi photos from that moment as his phone background in an Instagram video to advertise a new show he, Young, Christina, and Josh were starring in.
Their children are most important to El Moussa and Christina Hall
One major realization that helped mend the rift between Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall is that their kids are what matters most. Following the soccer game drama, Brayden needed to have an emergency surgery, which Christina discussed on Instagram. On her Instagram Story, Christina tagged El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, and Josh Hall and noted the importance of working together as co-parents. "We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part," Christina continued (via Business Insider). "Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise', what matters is the kids."
In a May 2024 interview with Fox News, Young and El Moussa were on a red carpet, and he was asked about how he and Christina are able to co-parent. "Oh, it's simple," El Moussa said. "Kids are number one. That's it." He continued to hammer that point home before giving a positive update on his relationship with Christina: "But the truth is, we're actually friends today. We're getting along great. And we've made a lot of progress."
El Moussa, Young, Christina Hall, and Josh Hall collaborated on 'The Flip Off'
In May 2024, HGTV announced that Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall would be going head-to-head in a show called "The Flip Off" in 2025. The idea was that the HGTV stars, partnered up with their new spouses, would compete to see who could earn the most from a house flip.
The fact that El Moussa and Christina are willing to work together again on a new show definitely shows that their relationship has improved — which is great, despite Christina's Instagram collab with El Moussa and Heather Rae Young being all kinds of awkward. However, the most awkward thing about "The Flip Off" actually isn't the previous drama between El Moussa and Christina, but that during the show's filming, Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina in July 2024. Insiders told People the show would continue without Josh.
El Moussa and Young are being supportive following the news of Christina's divorce
Perhaps the biggest sign that Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall have buried the hatchet was the supportive comments that he and Heather Rae Young made following the news of the Halls' split (which also may have hinted at how El Moussa really felt about Josh Hall). In a video shared by E! News, a cameraperson asked El Moussa and Young about the divorce and how it would change things on "The Flip Off." They admitted that they didn't work with Josh much for the show. Heather mentioned how the show will continue with perhaps the two of them as a team competing with Christina and said, "But we support her." As for co-parenting, Heather said, "The children are the most important thing."
During that discussion, El Moussa had very kind words for his ex: "I think life's tough, I think s*** happens. And I think she's gonna get through this. We're here to support her, and, you know, we got one shot at life, and we gotta do what's best for us, so whatever she needs, we're here to help." El Moussa and Christina have certainly come a long way since the early days of their split.