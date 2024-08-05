Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa's Long Road To Friendship After Their Messy Divorce

Can exes become friends once again? It's not an impossibility, even following messy, public divorces. Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" fame are a couple that were able to overcome past tensions and become friends again.

The duo got married in 2009 and made their HGTV debut in 2013. They had two children during their relationship, Taylor and Brayden. However, in December 2016, they announced their split. One major reason for Hall and El Moussa's divorce was believed to be the stress they were under from a few different avenues. The couple had been separated for about eight months at the time they shared the news and told People in a statement, "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence, and no charges were filed."

The incident happened in May 2016 when El Moussa put a gun in his backpack, exited their house, climbed over the fence, and headed to a walking trail. Hall called the police, who were on the lookout for a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." Thankfully, nothing came of it. El Moussa was found, and he agreed to give law enforcement his guns for 30 days. Even after their divorce was finalized in 2018, El Moussa and Hall continued to work together, and tensions were sometimes high.

