The Makeup Trend Lauren Boebert Desperately Needs To Let Go Of

Lauren Boebert's website writes that she is three things: "pro-freedom, pro-guns, pro-constitution." The rabble-rousing Republican is vehemently determined to defend the country's conservatism, and in the world of politics, putting on a strong face is essential. But it seems Boebert may have taken that advice a little too literally. The renegade Republican has made a name for herself with her hardline policies, but it might be time for her to reconsider the statement her eyebrows are making, too.

Advertisement

Photos shared to the Colorado congresswoman's X account reveal bold, thick brows that appear heavily filled-in and do not follow the natural shape of her arches. Her blocky fronts and exaggerated angles harken back to the strict, stencil-like "Instagram brow" trend that dominated the beauty industry around 2016. Back then, rigidly defined brows were sculpted with pomades, pencils, and powder, before being outlined with a thick layer of a lighter colored concealer for a sharp finish. But as beauty trends shifted, these unnatural brows began to feel outdated and overly harsh. In their place emerged softer, more natural styles. There are few things in the makeup world as contentious as eyebrows — but while her politics might be far-right, Boebert's brow game is definitely far wrong.

Advertisement