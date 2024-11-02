The Makeup Trend Lauren Boebert Desperately Needs To Let Go Of
Lauren Boebert's website writes that she is three things: "pro-freedom, pro-guns, pro-constitution." The rabble-rousing Republican is vehemently determined to defend the country's conservatism, and in the world of politics, putting on a strong face is essential. But it seems Boebert may have taken that advice a little too literally. The renegade Republican has made a name for herself with her hardline policies, but it might be time for her to reconsider the statement her eyebrows are making, too.
Photos shared to the Colorado congresswoman's X account reveal bold, thick brows that appear heavily filled-in and do not follow the natural shape of her arches. Her blocky fronts and exaggerated angles harken back to the strict, stencil-like "Instagram brow" trend that dominated the beauty industry around 2016. Back then, rigidly defined brows were sculpted with pomades, pencils, and powder, before being outlined with a thick layer of a lighter colored concealer for a sharp finish. But as beauty trends shifted, these unnatural brows began to feel outdated and overly harsh. In their place emerged softer, more natural styles. There are few things in the makeup world as contentious as eyebrows — but while her politics might be far-right, Boebert's brow game is definitely far wrong.
Lauren Boebert might have 'eyebrow blindness'
Lauren Boebert might be suffering from what the internet has now dubbed "eyebrow blindness." The term was popularized on TikTok, and as one user explained, it's when someone's eyebrows "do not look flattering for their face shape and they can't see that it's not flattering." Now, many clips on the video-sharing platform show people's ghosts of eyebrows past: heavy, overdone styles that match the look Boebert still sports. The difference is, these users have now learned their lesson. Unfortunately, Boebert's brows haven't quite caught up with the more natural direction the beauty world has taken.
Thankfully, there's now a filter on TikTok that can help her fix this. The viral eyebrow mapping tool takes users' facial structures to find their ideal brow shape. Dotted lines highlight the points where eyebrows should start, curve, and end. The feature has helped hundreds of thousands of people to find their perfect brow shape, so maybe Boebert should give it a try. When she's not busy making offensive comments or arming her young children with guns, a moment perfecting her brow game could be just what she needs.