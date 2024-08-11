Lauren Boebert Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Lauren Boebert's messiest controversies ever made her one of the most notorious conservative representatives in modern history. When she's not fighting for the right to bear arms, Boebert can be found voting against same-sex marriage or picking fights with the likes of Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds. Whether you agree with her politics or not, there's no denying one thing: Boebert likes to play with fashion and doesn't dress like your typical congresswoman. While it's arguable that it's a woman's right to wear what she wants when she wants, Boebert has often come under fire for her style choices (pardon the pun.)

Sometimes, her outfit selection has been intentionally controversial and designed to capture headlines and stir the pot, but that's not always the case. Boebert has been caught out a few times wearing a look that is miles away from what others would deem appropriate for the occasion.

Even high-profile stars like Howard Stern have made it clear what they think of Boebert's attire, and though it could be said that any publicity is good publicity, there may be better ways to capture attention as a female politician. Either way, Boebert is never boring, so let's take a look at times her outfits totally missed the mark.