The Most Eyebrow-Raising Details About Trump & Putin's Relationship

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has gotten a little too close to Russian president-turned-dictator Vladimir Putin. Many Americans have become concerned by the relationship between the current Russian leader and former American one, but there are some aspects of their connection that are certainly more worrisome than others.

Donald Trump was undoubtedly an unconventional politician, using his power and position to propel his own personal agenda at times rather than doing what is best for the country he was elected to lead. According to CNN, in his book "War," Bob Woodward explains "[Trump] gives Abbott point-of-care testing kits to Putin. I mean, these are precious assets to anyone in the world, in the country, and he gives it to him for his personal use." Covid testing kits were crucial back in 2020 and 2021, and an alarming number of Americans did not have access to them, yet Trump handed over a whole slough of them as a gift to his European pal.

Additionally, the two leaders had as many as seven private correspondences after Trump left office, all of which Trump kept hidden. In fact, this was a common theme of the pair's relationship. They both wanted to keep the nature of their friendship as private as possible; Woodward goes on to explain in "War" that Putin asked Trump to keep it quiet when he sent him the COVID testing kits.

