Tragic Details About The 7th Heaven Cast

Barry Watson played the oldest Camden child, Matt, and in 2002 — while "7th Heaven" was still filming — he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was only 28 years old. Thankfully, the chemotherapy he underwent worked, and he has been in remission since 2003.

While promoting the Lifetime movie "Highway to Heaven" in 2021, Watson opened up to NBC Philadelphia about that scary time in his life. "It's still such a big part of my life because I still think about it, but also time has passed where it's almost like, 'Did that really happen?'" he shared. "Did I really go through all that?' And now having this whole other life with my wife and my kids that they weren't even a part of that time, it feels like a lifetime ago."

Watson also said how he misread the warning signs his body was telling him, assuming some of the symptoms were because he was working all the time. But he finally took his situation seriously when he started having extreme night sweats. Now, he urges others to pay attention when something doesn't seem right and get it checked out.

